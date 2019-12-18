Ace Ventura Sneakers Are the Must-Have Shoes For the Movie’s 25th Anniversary
It’s the 25th anniversary of the film that taught a generation of millennials two important things: to love your animal as though they’re family and that most adults talk out of their assholes. Yes, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a quarter-century old. Although Jim Carrey gained notoriety on the Fox sketch comedy show In Living Color, the success of Ace Ventura made him a real-deal movie star. Carrey brought the character to life with his far-out facial expressions and catchphrases (like “Alrighty then”) that are still somehow relevant. So, obviously, the only way to celebrate this monumental occasion is with a commemorative sneaker from Ewing Athletics: the Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI. Here’s a sneak peek at the new kicks and some of our favorite GIFs from the film.
Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI
When Ewings Athletics teamed up with the premier sneaker customizer Mache, they asked him to design his first production shoe for his favorite movie, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI
This collaborative sneaker flaunts a sublimated toe box and vamp with a design taken from Ace Ventura's shirt in the film.
Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI
The flagship Ewing Athletics shoe, the 33 HI, is an exact retro of the 1990 original.
Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI
The heel features faux croc leather and the sole is a translucent ice bottom. The shoe features premium custom packaging as well as specialized branding throughout, resulting in the most detail-oriented project Ewing has ever released, spearheaded by Mache.
Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI
It features a classic reversible ankle strap that can be worn on the front or back of the shoe and a full-length PU mid-sole for cushioning.
"Well, I'm not really ready for a relationship, Lois, but thank you for asking. Hey, maybe I'll give you a call sometime. Your number's still 9-1-1? Alrighty then."
"If I'm not back in five minutes, just wait longer."
"I'm ready to go in, Coach, just give me a chance."
"Do not go in there! Wooo!"
"I just can't do it, Captain! I don't...have...the power!"
"Excuse me! I'd like to ass you a few questions!"
