Culture / Entertainment
Ace Ventura

Alrighty Then (And Now): Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ With These Hilarious GIFs

by Ken Franklin

Why hadn’t parents ever told their kids about the glamorous, high-powered world of pet detection? Thankfully, in 1994, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective landed on the scene with a huge, dolphin-sized splash, catapulting Jim Carrey to the top of the comedy mountain, and letting kids everywhere know there was now a new occupation we could all strive for. Suddenly, adulting seemed doable, because here was a guy telling the world it was okay to be goofy, zany, ridiculous, and totally off the beaten path. Though many Gen Xers (and critics) wrote the moment off as pure crap, the genius of Carrey’s work, both then and later (as he veered away from comedy), cannot be denied. In honor of his major motion picture breakthrough and the sheer power of his slapstick, we bring you the long-awaited 25th year retrospective on the greatest movie about NFL field goal kickers co-starring Courtney Cox ever made. Laces out, punters.

Photo: Aaron Rapoport (Getty Images)

Blast from the past: 8 Reasons That Prove ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Will Be Eddie Murphy’s Comeback Song

Watch your laughter grow: Netflix Gets In ‘Between Two Ferns’ (Along With Every Other Major Actor)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.