Netflix Gets In ‘Between Two Ferns’ (Along With Every Other Major Actor)
It makes sense Netflix would want to get in between the two ferns with a Between Two Ferns movie, which hopefully means Zach Galifianakis will rip them apart at some point. But the newly announced Netflix film will be busy squeezing all manner of celebrity cameos into one long, disruptive interview. Between nearly killing Matthew McConaughey and breaking hard truths to actors like Jon Hamm, this Internet sensation gone movie wild is sure to entertain. Although, not in theaters (we repeat, not in theaters!). See it streaming starting September 20.
Cover: Netflix
McConaughey Mondays: Weekly Inspiration Through Meanless Quotes to Make Life Alright, Alright, Alright
1/12
No, A Dead Body Doesn’t Count As a Passenger For the Carpool Lane
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Matthew1983 (Getty Images)
2/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)
3/12
Fake It Till You Make It (To Jail): 8 Biggest Frauds In American History
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: Allison Leach (Getty Images)
4/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)
5/12
Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn
For more weird news, click here.
Cover: khamlaksana (Getty Images)
6/12
It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)
7/12
Comedian Plants Fake Products On Store Shelves, Hilarity Ensues
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Photo: @obviousplant Instagram
8/12
Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)
9/12
Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)
10/12
There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: ivan101 (Getty Images)
11/12
Trump Plastic Straws Give Supporters Two Birds-One Chance to Pledge Allegiance and Destroy Oceans
For more weird news, click here.
Cover Image: donaldjtrump.com
12/12
Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love
For more weird news, click here.
Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)