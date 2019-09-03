Netflix Gets In ‘Between Two Ferns’ (Along With Every Other Major Actor)

It makes sense Netflix would want to get in between the two ferns with a Between Two Ferns movie, which hopefully means Zach Galifianakis will rip them apart at some point. But the newly announced Netflix film will be busy squeezing all manner of celebrity cameos into one long, disruptive interview. Between nearly killing Matthew McConaughey and breaking hard truths to actors like Jon Hamm, this Internet sensation gone movie wild is sure to entertain. Although, not in theaters (we repeat, not in theaters!). See it streaming starting September 20.

Cover: Netflix