25th Anniversary Films: The 10 Greatest Movies of 1994

'Pulp Fiction'

At this point, there’s no doubt that Pulp Fiction is easily one of the most influential movies of the '90s. Not only did the film earn Quentin Tarantino his first Oscar win for the film’s screenplay, but he also single-handedly inspired a generation of aspiring postmodern filmmakers. Aside from this, it also managed to revive the careers of just about everyone involved while offering the best performances of John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson’s careers. Make no mistake about it; Pulp Fiction is not only the most subversive movie of 1994 but also one of the best movies ever made.