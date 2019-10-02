Vintage NBA Posters You Wish You Still Had Hanging on Your Wall

Darryl Dawkins 'Chocolate Thunder'

If you don't know the name "Chocolate Thunder," then you need to rethink your NBA fandom and start over completely. Darryl Dawkins was probably the NBA's most interestingly eccentric player ever, with a list of unbelievable stories. He was truly a unicorn in a basketball jersey. Here are a few of his highlights: Dawkins was drafted straight out of high school to the NBA (the first player ever to do this), he stood at 6'11", 250 lbs as a 19-year-old, and he chose the NBA over college in order to make enough money to get his family out of poverty. He was given the nickname "Chocolate Thunder" by the incredible musician and pop icon, Stevie Wonder (who never actually saw Dawkins play). Due to his insanely powerful dunks, Dawkins forced the NBA's hand to invent spring-loaded break-away rims after he shattered backboards and tore rims down on two occasions in 1979. He claimed publicly to be an alien from the planet Lovetron, where he spent his off-seasons practicing "interplanetary funkmanship." In addition, he named all of his different types of dunks, which he shared publicly whenever he could. Some of the names were: The Heart Stopper, The Rump Roaster, The Barn Toaster, The Cake Shaker, The Baby Maker, and everyone's favorite...The Turbo Sexophonic Delight.