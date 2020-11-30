Headphone-Free Listening Device Beams Music Directly Into Your Ears, Hopefully It Doesn’t Miss

Here’s the conundrum: you’re sick of wearing giant, cumbersome headphones and tiny earbuds just keep falling out. You can’t listen to your favorite podcast or rock out to Rage Against the Machine at the office (or while working from home) without completely annoying your co-workers or family. Luckily for you, an Israeli company called Noveto Systems has the solution for you: a device that beams sound directly into your ears.

It’s called Sound Beamer 1.0 and it’s designed to locate and track a user’s ear position and then send their favorite podcast, music, or ASMR meditation directly to their ear. It does this by sending various audio waves in small pockets.

It can be paired with a device using Bluetooth and uses a process called ‘Sound Beaming’ that works by emitting ultrasonic sound waves that the human ear can’t distinguish. This means that only you’ll hear it and your family or co-workers won’t have a clue you’re listening to Joe Rogan’s newest favorite conspiracy theory.

You might be wondering how it finds your ear instead of others in the room. Well, it uses a 3D sensing module that locates and tracks the user’s ears. That way it knows exactly who to beam the audio to. That way, your toddler doesn’t get bombarded with Rob Zombie without you knowing.

If this sounds futuristic that’s because it is. The device, which is still in production, won’t be available until next winter. Now you know what you’ll be asking Santa for in 2021.

Photo: Noveto Systems

