RANKED! Top 10 Bluetooth Headphones That Keep Away the Outside World
These days, headphones are more than a way to listen to music. They’re the most efficient way to truly tune out the deafening noise better known as modern life. Unfortunately, not every pair of headphones can accomplish the monumental feat of drowning out daily annoyances like that screaming baby. So, instead of simply wearing headphones to show your Uber driver you don’t want to talk, any of these pairs of Bluetooth headphones will effectively prevent conversations from ever happening. And isn’t that what you’re really looking for in a pair of headphones? These are our picks for the top 10 Bluetooth headphones to block out everything you don’t want to deal with.
10. Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones
Other than the incredible sound the Adidas RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones provides, the best feature is that both the ear cushions and inner headband are washable. The RPT-01 are definitely a step above the rest because of this.
9. Conwin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
The Conwin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones have powerful Active Noise Cancelling Function. Like seriously. That baby who won't stop screaming on your flight won't even exist once you put these headphones on. They have primo noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between.
8. WXY Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Because WXY's Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones come in a seriously bombass Rose Gold color, they're being touted as great for women, but don't be fooled. These bad boys are great for anyone who loves cutting edge sound at an affordable price. Plus, they come in four other colors, have a 14-hour battery life and can be made into wired headphones if you roll old school style.
7. Sony WH1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
With Sony's WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones you're paying for state of the art everything. You'll have a truly soundproof experience each time you use these headphones. So you'll always hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Plus, there's a 10 minute charging time and a 30-hour battery life.
6. Boltune Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
Boltune Noise-Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are equipped with the latest noise-canceling technology. Put them on, turn on the ANC and you’re transported into your own personal tranquil retreat where only you & the music exist. Upgraded for 2019, Boltune's headphones offer you impressive sound quality and 30-hours of battery life at an unbeatably affordable price.
5. JBL Lifestyle E65BTNC Over-Ear Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones
JBL Lifestyle E65BTNC Over-Ear Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones are the Cadillac of noise-canceling headphones. After pristine sound quality, the second best feature is it's fit. They're comfortable enough to wear all day long, which you might start doing because the sound quality is just that good.
4. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are now equipped with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality. Embedded inside your headphones is a multi-directional motion sensor. One that Bose AR can utilize to provide contextual audio based on where you are. Unlock Bose AR via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app. They’re Alexa-enabled, too, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day — all without looking at your phone.
3. TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones effectively reduce up to 96% of low-frequency sound for pure HD audio with no distractions. Plus, they're perfect for all-day wear thanks to super soft protein cushions with an adjustable headband and 90° rotation axis. Ensuring the best mix of form, function, and affordability.
2. Tribit X-Free Tune Bluetooth Headphones
Not only did Tribit X-Free Tune Bluetooth Headphones win Cnet's award for the Best Headphones for 2019, but they're crazy comfortable too. It's built-in rechargeable battery provides users with a full charge a whopping 40-hours of perfect sound. Making them worth every cent.
1. Skullcandy Crusher ANC Personalized Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphone
If you consider yourself to be a luxe music connoisseur Skullcandy's Crusher ANC Personalized Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones are what you've been looking for. They've got adjustable sensory bass and an Active Noise Cancellation feature for a crisp sound that you can feel. Plus, they've got up to 24-hours of battery life, rapid charge and most importantly a built-in Tile tracker so you can locate them anywhere, at any time.
What headphones do you swear by? Are they on this list? Let us know your go-tos for effectively tuning everything out in the comments!
