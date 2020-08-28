Save Over 65% On These Highly-Rated Noise-Canceling Headphones

TL; DR: A pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones at a 69% discount.

Finding a studio-worthy pair of headphones for less than $100 has become a bit of a struggle, in the present era of cutting edge, pricey gadgets. So when you find a pair that has great sound quality, elite features and a snug fit, and costs a lot less than a hundred bucks, then you know you’re in for a rare steal.

The Treblab Z2 is that pair you’ve been searching for. It’s so good it was named twice — twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of other headphones out there. It comes in a sexy all-black design with advanced sound technology. It even features unmatched noise-cancellation that drowns out all the unwanted background noise around you.

These noise-canceling headphones were named an Amazon’s Choice Product for its insane specs which include high-performance 40mm speakers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 35-hour battery life that lets you listen to your lengthy playlists twice. It also supports Siri and Google voice assistants, so you don’t need to take them off before calling out a request to Alexa.

Apart from being super comfy to wear, the Treblab Z2 is also sweat-proof and water-resistant. If you’re the type to go really hard at the gym with nonstop music playing, or you’re in a phase where you feel like crying to sad songs in the rain (this is a real thing), then these headphones will be a great companion.

Like we said, these are awesome headphones at an even more awesome price. You can get the Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones for $78.99, and save 69% on the original retail price of $259. You may be unable to attend concerts at the moment, but you can bring the feel of a concert right into your ears with this ‘twice as nice’ sound gadget.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.