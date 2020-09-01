10 Totally Wireless Earbud Options That Are Great For Working Out (And Don’t Break the Bank)

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now — and why wouldn’t they be? They pack a fantastic audio experience into a tiny package. But despite their popularity, lots of people are still unsure about hopping on the wireless earbud wave. To some, they’re simply too small, too expensive and too easy to lose.

But that isn’t true anymore. There are some surprisingly awesome wireless earbuds that don’t cost a lot and stick in your ears like glue, and we’ve made a list of 10 of the best ones that also happen to be great for working out.

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds

This pair of EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds is perfect for streaming music, working out and answering calls. It has superior sound quality and enhanced 4-microphone call technology that filters out the noise around you. It also has other cool features like excellent voice quality, a 35-hour battery life and SweatShield technology that lets you go hard at the gym or on a run without worrying that the earbuds might crap out.

Buy now: Get EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $54.99, or 8% off the retail price of $59

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds have a 4.3/5 star rating on Amazon for good reason. The TREBLAB X5 has superb sound quality, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that lets it pair instantly with any Apple or Android device within 33ft signal range, a 35-hour battery life and unparalleled call reception from the built-in CVC mic. It’s also sweat-proof and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about earbud anxiety at the gym, or anywhere else.

Buy now: Get the TREBLAB X5 for $59.47, or 40% off the retail price of $99

Cargo BT 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds

Don’t mistake these earbuds for military gear; they’re just a unique pair of wireless sound gadgets that give you three different sizes of ear tips for the perfect fit. The Cargo BT 5.0 also has an auto-pairing feature that activates and pairs them with your phone once the earbuds are out of the charging case, and a voice control feature that lets you talk to Siri or Google Assistant without whipping your phone out. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, sweat-proof technology and a 35-hour battery life, this is one of the best options out there, without a doubt.

Buy now: Get the Cargo BT 5.0 for $79.95, or 11% off the retail price of $89

GSK True Wireless Headphones

If you’re looking for excellent sound quality in your wireless earbuds, with a fantastic design, of course, then the GSK True Wireless Headphones is a good fit. It’s one of the smallest and most lightweight earbuds you’ll find anywhere, and the ergonomic design makes them sit comfortably in your ear while you’re on the go. Each earphone also has its own speaker, Bluetooth 5.0 chip, battery and mic so that they can work independently or when paired together.

Buy now: Get the GSK True Wireless Headphones for $34.99, or 70% off the retail price of $119

1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones

Experience crystal-clear sound quality with these compact wireless earbuds from 1More. You’ll enjoy over 6.5 hours of use on a single charge and a 24-hour battery life with the included charging case. According to the guys at CNET, 1More Stylish True earphones sound excellent for true wireless headphones, particularly for the price. They also fit pretty comfortably and maintain a reliable wireless connection. Sounds about right.

Buy now: Get the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99.99, or 16% off the retail price of $119

Jam Audio Live True Wireless Earbuds

Whether you’re going for a jog or simply wanna enjoy some tunes while running errands, these Live True Wireless Earphones by Jam Audio are perfect for you. These true wireless earbuds produce crisp audio via Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity for up to 3 hours on a single charge—and without the hassle of tangled wires. The included charging case makes it easy to keep them powered on the go, giving you up to 15 full charges for 48 hours of playtime.

Buy now: Get the Jam Audio Live True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99, or 60% off the retail price of $99

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earbuds

Imagine an evolved pair of earphones that you could shape into the exact fit of your ears. A pair that won’t mess up your rhythm by slipping out of your sweaty ears while you work out. Sounds good, right? Well, then you need the Decibullz Moldable Wireless Earbuds. All you have to do to get a custom fit is heat the thermo-fit earpieces in water and mold them into the shape of your ear, and you can enjoy high built-in hearing protection, superior noise isolation and instant Bluetooth 5.0 pairing. Oh, and they’re waterproof too.

Buy now: Get the Decibullz Custom Moldable True Wireless Earbuds for $98.99, or 33% off the retail price of $149

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones

When you have earphones crafted by two of the engineers behind Beats by Dr. Dre and Monster products, then you know it’s gotta be the real deal. Say hello to perfect sound with the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones. These babies feature an exclusive DL02 Immersive Sound Engine that enhances music clarity and bass, plus a multi-beam mic for the best sound for phone calls. HyperSonic Lite earphones are also water-resistant so that you can sweat it out with no stress, and they come with comfort shells to make long-time wear a breeze.

Buy now: Usually on sale for $59.99, HyperSonic Lite is on sale for $49.99, or 37% off the retail price of $79

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

With the Vodo Vibe True Wireless Headphones, you can now listen to your favorite music or podcasts for longer, and with fewer distractions. It’s got modern Bluetooth 5.0 technology and precision craftsmanship that lets you enjoy better connectivity and a secure fit. The ergonomic design and waterproof technology make it sit comfortably in and around your ear so you can jog, hit the gym, or do your daily commute without having to worry about them falling out. With a six-hour life on a single charge, you can enjoy music and take phone calls on the go.

Buy now: Get the Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for $99.99, or 22% off the retail price of $129

MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones

MPOW X5.0 should be the name of a high-tech robot, but it’s just a pair of wireless earbuds with superior audio performance that beats most of the best earphones available. These earbuds also have Signal Enhance Technology that increases the signal between your phone and headphones for better audio and calls. It has more bass and more noise reduction, and with 36 hours of playtime and a waterproof feature, it’s perfect for those hardcore training sessions at the gym.

Buy now: Get the MPOW X5.0 for $69.99, or 22% off the retail price of $89

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.