Movie Theatre Employee Shows Distinct Difference Between Medium and Small-Sized Popcorn We Can Never Choose Between

Photo: Image by Marie LaFauci (Getty Images)

By now, you should know that the only reason movie theaters are clinging to any level of importance and making any money is because of the concessions. Do you really need to pay $4 for a small soda? No, but it’s easier than sneaking your own in using a camelback. Is that tiny box of Thin Mints really worth $3 when you can grab the same one at the supermarket for 50 cents? Absolutely not. Concession prices are jacked up because they are where the movie theater really makes its cash. The worst offender? Your beloved popcorn.

This, according to a TikToker called @ThatCoolGuy2559. In a video posted to the app, he revealed something that even people wary of movie theater concessions didn’t realize. He claims that, on top of being one of the biggest moneymakers, it’s also a complete scam. That’s because the “junior” or small size is exactly the same size as the medium. You get the same amount of popcorn, but you pay more for the larger size.

The clip consists of the aforementioned TikToker pretending to interact with a movie theater customer at a concession stand. The person orders the “junior” size and the worker pours the popcorn into the small bucket. They then change their mind and orders the medium instead. The worker simply pours the junior bucket into the medium instead. It practically fills it up.

For most of us, this isn’t surprising. But next time you go to a movie theater, don’t fall for the hype train of the slightly larger size. Unless the bucket goes from a Dixie cup to the size of your head, you’re probably be charged the same for both sizes.