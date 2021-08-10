Movie Theatre Employee Shows Distinct Difference Between Medium and Small-Sized Popcorn We Can Never Choose Between
Photo: Image by Marie LaFauci (Getty Images)
By now, you should know that the only reason movie theaters are clinging to any level of importance and making any money is because of the concessions. Do you really need to pay $4 for a small soda? No, but it’s easier than sneaking your own in using a camelback. Is that tiny box of Thin Mints really worth $3 when you can grab the same one at the supermarket for 50 cents? Absolutely not. Concession prices are jacked up because they are where the movie theater really makes its cash. The worst offender? Your beloved popcorn.
This, according to a TikToker called @ThatCoolGuy2559. In a video posted to the app, he revealed something that even people wary of movie theater concessions didn’t realize. He claims that, on top of being one of the biggest moneymakers, it’s also a complete scam. That’s because the “junior” or small size is exactly the same size as the medium. You get the same amount of popcorn, but you pay more for the larger size.
@thatcoolguy.25597If you’re at the movies just get a small or large no in between ##workingatthemovies ##movies ##comedy ##funny ##fyp ##foryou♬ Calm LoFi song(882353) – S_R
The clip consists of the aforementioned TikToker pretending to interact with a movie theater customer at a concession stand. The person orders the “junior” size and the worker pours the popcorn into the small bucket. They then change their mind and orders the medium instead. The worker simply pours the junior bucket into the medium instead. It practically fills it up.
For most of us, this isn’t surprising. But next time you go to a movie theater, don’t fall for the hype train of the slightly larger size. Unless the bucket goes from a Dixie cup to the size of your head, you’re probably be charged the same for both sizes.
1/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor
More weird news.
Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)
2/10
Meanwhile in New York: Graphic Pizza Parlor Brawl Has It All (Soup Ladles and Burnt Crust For Weapons), Shows a Very Hangry Crowd (Hilarious Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@fresh-hot-pie)
-
3/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok
4/10
Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Missing Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting on Police Facebook Post (You’ll Never Guess What She Asked For)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook (Tulsa Police Department)
6/10
Quarantine Gold: Woman Using Face Mask to Pick Up Dog Poop Before Putting It Back on Is Still Our Favorite Pandemic Fail
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@thefatjewish)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)
8/10
Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?)
More weird news.
Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Plot Twist! Judge Suspended After Pulling Gun Out in Court, It Does Not Please the Court
More weird news.
Photo: John Lund (Getty Images)
10/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go)
More weird news.
Photo: feelphotoart (Getty Images)