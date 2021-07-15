Meanwhile on TikTok: The Most Humorous Way to Order at a New York Deli, Tony Soprano Would Be Proud

Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

If you’re a native New Yorker (or live in any major metropolis), you might not realize that much of the US population lives in rural areas and small towns far away from skyscrapers and public transit. This means that some of the common things you’re used to are completely alien to them. This is partly why, when they visit Times Square they stare, slack-jawed at the blinking billboards and towering buildings and fork over their hard-earned money for overpriced chain burgers and gigantic garbage cans filled with nachos hawked by Guy Fieri. This also means that they’re completely out of their element when they stumble into a local deli and attempt to order anything without looking like a confused tourist. Luckily, TikTok is here to help.

A TikToker named @krystalyfigueroa understands that some bodegas and delis have certain rules and etiquette when it comes to ordering. She created a simple video to help you order. It’s titled simply “How to order food in a NYC deli”.

The first tip she reveals is that, before ordering anything, you should greet the owner. You’re not walking into a Cheesecake Factory, this is a small business. Also, if they have a cat (and they probably will) make sure you say hi to that as well. The next tip regards ordering a bacon egg and cheese sandwich (arguably the greatest breakfast sandwich of all time). The sandwich should be asked for in one simple world: baconeggandcheese.

The last tip might be hard for out-of-towners to understand. She explains that there’s a step up that sometimes has a sign saying not to step on it. You should disregard that message, step up, and watch them make your sandwich. That’s the only way you’ll know if they’re making it right.