Meanwhile on TikTok: The Most Humorous Way to Order at a New York Deli, Tony Soprano Would Be Proud
Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)
If you’re a native New Yorker (or live in any major metropolis), you might not realize that much of the US population lives in rural areas and small towns far away from skyscrapers and public transit. This means that some of the common things you’re used to are completely alien to them. This is partly why, when they visit Times Square they stare, slack-jawed at the blinking billboards and towering buildings and fork over their hard-earned money for overpriced chain burgers and gigantic garbage cans filled with nachos hawked by Guy Fieri. This also means that they’re completely out of their element when they stumble into a local deli and attempt to order anything without looking like a confused tourist. Luckily, TikTok is here to help.
A TikToker named @krystalyfigueroa understands that some bodegas and delis have certain rules and etiquette when it comes to ordering. She created a simple video to help you order. It’s titled simply “How to order food in a NYC deli”.
@krystalyfigueroa##greenscreen how to order food in nyc deli ##newyork ##nyc♬ original sound – Krystaly Figueroa
The first tip she reveals is that, before ordering anything, you should greet the owner. You’re not walking into a Cheesecake Factory, this is a small business. Also, if they have a cat (and they probably will) make sure you say hi to that as well. The next tip regards ordering a bacon egg and cheese sandwich (arguably the greatest breakfast sandwich of all time). The sandwich should be asked for in one simple world: baconeggandcheese.
The last tip might be hard for out-of-towners to understand. She explains that there’s a step up that sometimes has a sign saying not to step on it. You should disregard that message, step up, and watch them make your sandwich. That’s the only way you’ll know if they’re making it right.
1/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)
2/10
Why You Should Never Get in a Hot Tub, According to Travel Expert Who Clearly Never Got Laid in Hot Tub
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Couple Parts Ways After 123 Days Handcuffed Together (And Guess What Their Biggest Complaint Was)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Twitter
4/10
PornHub Sued By Women Over Lack of Consent, Who Could Have Seen This Coming (Did We Spell That Right?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: jessekarjalainen (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Emergency Rescue Divers Save Sex Doll From Drowning, Likely Falls Under ‘No Hole Left Behind’ Protocol
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @nachangagaga (Twitter)
6/10
Sextra-Terrestrial: Woman Claims She’s Dating Alien Who Abducted Her, Our Bags Are Already Packed For This Country
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Turkey: Cheating Boyfriend Gets Double Dumped in Surprise Attack, Embarrassment Proves to Make Good Company These Lonely Nights
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
8/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)