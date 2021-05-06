Viral Twitter Thread Shows Starbucks Baristas’ Nightmare Orders

Starbucks is synonymous with “extra” coffee drinkers. Because the coffee chain allows endless customization, there a plethora of people who take advantage of it and make employees’ working lives really, really hard.

To wit: a Twitter user who goes by Josie recently shared a pic of this ridiculous java order by some dude named Edward:

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

“On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job,” she captioned the photo.

The post went viral. Other baristas showed their support with pics and tweets of their nightmare orders.

this order comes in every other week pic.twitter.com/PAdcIFotyv — Bianca (@binxsicle) May 3, 2021

i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED — bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021

Let me throw another one in there for a little extra spice pic.twitter.com/67kvISB5Fs — K ♈︎ ♡ (@Kimmyxr) May 3, 2021

Tell me about it. pic.twitter.com/CBaO8By9gl — Michael Arroyo (@MyCk_09) May 3, 2021

makes my gd blood boil pic.twitter.com/hS3EExDTil — your otosan Σ(‘’) (@snackbunnny) May 3, 2021

Seems like a good time to break out this gem. pic.twitter.com/UWef7IeOxJ — Annie’s Sick of Everything (@Annie_nunya83) May 3, 2021

Some suspect unnecessarily complicated coffee orders are part of a TikTok trend under the hashtag #Starbucks, in which social media users share their customized drinks from the chain’s “secret menu.” But let’s get real: this isn’t about being sneaky or creative, it’s about being an asshole.

And if you think coffee orders as long as your arm are the result of online ordering, which allows caffeine addicts to customize without shame, think again.

you’d be surprised . a lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face pic.twitter.com/2OuTuN3Hti — baby velociraptor (@tunafishpro) May 3, 2021

Apparently, the Edwards are the Karens of the coffee world. If you know what’s good for you, make your own goddamn coffee at home.

Cover Photo: @ProjectJosiee (Twitter)

