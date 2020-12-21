Living / Food & Drink
holiday charcuterwreaths

Pleased to Meat You: ‘Charcuterwreaths’ Give Festive, Swanky Spin to Stuffing Your Face This Holiday Season

Is it just us or are the holiday food trends especially fun this year? It’s like we collectively took all our disappointment, rage, loneliness, and depression and channeled them into clever, edible art. First, there were hot cocoa bombs. Then chocolate charcuterie boards. Then charcuterie chalets. Now, charcuterie is being reimagined with a delicious spin. They’re called charcuterwreaths.

These boards packed with cured meat, cheese, fruit, and savory treats just hit different when in circular form. Check out a handful of these mouth-watering examples from Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle (@theboardandbeyond)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harmony Boards (@harmony_boards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bravo Boards STL (@bravoboards.stl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buck & Bloom (@buckandbloom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by On the Board Gourmet (@ontheboardgourmet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dreamybrie (@dreamy.brie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheese By Numbers (@cheesebynumbers)

The tasty offerings differ from board to board. Some include dips or spread in the middle. Others get festive with greenery and flowers. A few bold folks even sprinkle in a few gingerbread cookies to balance out the salty flavors. And yet, there is one constant in these charcuterwreaths – the salami roses. Who knew this common sandwich topping could get all glammed up for the holidays?

While the idea of a charcuterwreath is to feed a party full of people a little nibble to balance out their alcohol consumption, this year, there won’t be many holiday parties to speak of (if you’re being safe). But that’s OK. Comfort eating is totally en vogue in 2020, and no one would bat an eyelash if they knew you prepared and entire board of meaty, cheesy, snacking deliciousness, paired it with your favorite bottle of wine or keg of beer and called it “Christmas dinner.” Just make sure you save a small plate for Santa. One man can only eat so many cookies.

