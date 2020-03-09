Pizza Shop Putting Adoptable Pups on Its Boxes, Just When You Thought Pizza Couldn’t Get Any Better

Pizza is perfect. It’s crispy, crusty, cheesy, and (if ordered correctly) covered in greasy, savory pepperoni. It’s one of those foods that pretty much sells itself. No matter where you live, you’re probably within driving distance of a pizza place. Honestly, pizza needs no help. It will always be popular. If you think it can’t get any better, we’re here to tell you that it can. That’s because a New York pizza joint is attaching images of adoptable dogs to its pizza boxes.

Just Pizza & Wings is located in Amherst, New York, and owner Mary Alloy, a volunteer at the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, decided that the only way to make pizza better was the add an advertisement for a pup in need of a forever home.

We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help… Posted by Niagara SPCA on Friday, February 28, 2020

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and support from the community and beyond since the story went viral on Friday,” she told CNN. “Many people want to order a pizza just to get the shelter dog photo, other pizzerias have offered to put flyers on their pizza boxes, and so many people are tagging their friends and family.”

Since she started adding pet adoption fliers, more than one dog has been adopted and other pizza places are considering joining in on the action. Let’s hope this catches on because there are a lot of amazing dogs out there waiting to join your family.

Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS:

1/10 Inventive Beer Tap Customizes Alcohol Levels So We’ll Be Just as Drunk But Have to Pee More Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

2/10 All Aboard the Booze Train: An Illinois Lawmaker Wants to Make Drinking on the ‘L’ Officially Legal Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Johannes Hicks / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/10 McDonald’s Fast-Food Scented Candles Smell Like Your Lowest Self-Esteem, Only Matter of Time Before You Try to Eat One, Too Get more food and drink news here. Photo: McDonald's

4/10 Strange Brews: Woman Pees Alcohol Without Ever Drinking Get more food and drink news here. Photo: David Woolley (Getty Images)



5/10 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pop-Up Bar Should Make a Night of Drinking Feel Like a Lifetime Get more food and drink news here. Photo: New Line Cinema

6/10 Mayonnaise Slices Perfect Example of How a Nightmare Becomes a Night Terror, Maintains Grossest Condiment Status By Far Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Carlos Davila (Getty Images)

7/10 Court Rules Jager Logo Isn’t Offensive to Christians, Only the Drink Is to People With Taste Buds Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Jagermeister

8/10 Flagship February: Finish Off the Short Month With a Quick Sip of the Best Flagship Beers Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)



9/10 New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Warner Bros

10/10 Beer Science: Brewery Uses Spent Grain to Treat Town’s Filthy Drinking Water Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.