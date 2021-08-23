Meanwhile in Ohio: Woman Marries Brother’s Murderer, Way to Keep Your Enemies Close

What they say about true love waiting, is real. At least it is for an Ohio woman who married the convicted murderer of her half-brother in the ’80s. The lovebirds, Crystal Straus and John Tiedjen, said “I do” in a quaint ceremony while he’s on house arrest awaiting a retrial.

The two started talking when Straus wrote to Tiedjen in prison to forgive him for murdering her half-brother, Brian McGary in 1987. But sparks flew when Tiedjen responded saying he didn’t do it, which was all the evidence Straus needed and the two fell in love.

In July, Tiedjen was granted a new trial thanks to a slew of newly submitted images and missing police reports, and subsequently released from prison. He and Straus have been engaged since New Years 2020 when neither of them knew he would ever get out of prison, but once he was the two made it official.

Reports indicate McGary, who was Tiedjen’s roommate, was found dead in the apartment they shared with both a stab wound and a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Tiedjen and his attorneys say it was obviously a suicide, despite the fact that Tiedjen had signed a confession saying he shot McGary in the head as a form of “self defense.”

Anyways, it’s always so nice to see people come together and fall in love after a tragedy. Especially when one of the newlyweds likely orchestreated said tragedy.

Cover Photo: AZemdega (Getty Images)

