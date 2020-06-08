Love Is Gross: Study Reveals the 20 Most Disgusting Things Couples Do in Front of One Another

We’ve always known love is a little bit gross, but becoming truly intimate with someone takes that notion to a whole other level. Your partner sees the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of you — and we aren’t just talking about your personality. While there are plenty of upsides to getting close to a partner, sometimes couples get a little too close for comfort.

A new study by QS supplies explored the bathroom boundaries (or lack thereof) of over 1,000 Americans and Europeans. The results are downright gag-inducing. If you thought peeing in front of your partner was as gross as it could get, this survey will shock you. These are the 20 most disgusting things couples do in front of each other, ranked from the rarest (and most disgusting) to everyday icky.

1/20 20. Wiping partner's butt. We hope the 6 percent of respondents who claimed they clean their partner's tush are dating someone geriatric, because there really is no excuse for this level of caregiving in a relationship.

2/20 19. Picking partner's nose. Eleven percent of respondents reported digging for gold in their partner's nose. Does your partner not have functional finger of their own or are they just that lazy?



3/20 18. Urinating on partner in the shower. The 12 percent of people who answer the call of nature in the shower and on their partner better have received consent before they opened up the pipes.

4/20 17. Wiping partner's nose. We can see how wiping someone else's nose might be the kind thing to do if your partner is seriously upset and snot-crying, but otherwise, doesn't this seem a little infantilizing? Thirteen percent of respondents didn't think so.



5/20 16. Picking things out of partner's teeth. It's one thing to tell your partner they have something in their teeth; it's quite another to go and do the excavation for them. And yet, 15 percent of people copped to doing just that.

6/20 15. Intentionally farting on partner. You must really love someone if you allow them to let 'er rip right on you. Sixteen percent of people have found this special, stinky kind of love.



7/20 14. Checking partner's nose for boogers. Everyone wants to know if they have a bat in the attic, especially before venturing out in public. Sixteen percent of people do their loved ones right by checking their nose holes for low-hangers.

8/20 13. Intentionally burping on partner. Maybe in some cultures burping is a form of flattery, but we'd rather you keep your belches to yourself. Seventeen percent of respondents disagree, preferring to share their indigestion with their partner.



9/20 12. Grooming partner's pubic hair. Admittedly, pubic hair can be tricky to reach for proper grooming. That must be why 17 percent of people help their better half tame their unruly pubes.

10/20 11. Cleaning partner's ears. It's near impossible to see inside your own ears, so it's no wonder 17 percent of people help their partners get the wax out.



11/20 10. Grooming partner's body hair. It's amazing how many places hair grows on the human body. We all need an extra set of hands now and then to remove it, which 19 percent of people are more than happy to do for their partner.

12/20 9. Using partner's toothbrush. You know toothbrushes are inexpensive enough to buy in bulk so you always have extra for overnight guests, right? Well, apparently 23 percent of people are too cheap to spring for a spare and prefer to share theirs with their partner instead.



13/20 8. Defecating in front of partner. For those of us with shy bowels, pooping with an audience is a foreign concept, but 24 percent of people can reportedly drop a deuce in front of their partner without shame.

14/20 7. Plucking partner's hairs. Eyebrows can get wilder than co-eds on spring break. That must be why 25 percent of people are at the ready with the tweezers, prepared to pluck their partner's hairs so a grooming accident like the one in this GIF doesn't happen.



15/20 6. Popping partner's pimples. Sure, there's a sick satisfaction to popping one's pimples, but we've never been tempted to do this on behalf of someone we want to feel sexually attracted to after the pus fest is over. One-quarter of respondents, however, seems to find erupting zits as some kind of freaky foreplay.

16/20 5. Intentionally farting in front of partner. Hey, everybody farts. Stick with someone for any amount of time and you're bound to pass gas in front of them. That's why we don't believe that only 34 percent of people have cut the cheese with their partner in close proximity.



17/20 4. Using partner's deodorant. It's sweet that you don't want to offend your partner with your B.O. but using their deodorant only confuses the nose. Still, 42 percent of respondents have stolen a spray or a roll of their partner's anti-perspirant.

18/20 3. Sniffing partner to see if they smell. We can understand doing a sniff check on your partner if invited, but maybe don't go poking your nose around in their personal space unless you're looking to start a fight. But try telling that to the 43 percent of people determined to sniff out the answer to "What's that smell?"



19/20 2. Discussing defecation with partner. Everybody poops and, it's probably safe to say, everybody is fascinated by pooping. Like any bodily function, at some point it's bound to come up in conversation with your partner if you spend enough time together, as 48 percent of people have experienced. Maybe just go light on the details.

20/20 1. Urinating in front of partner. What's the big deal about peeing in front of your partner? After all, we pee in front (or rather, alongside) strangers all the time. That's the mindset of 48 percent of people, making this the most common gross couple behavior reported in the survey, along with discussing poop. Talk dirty to us indeed!

