Meanwhile in San Francisco: Restaurant Ditches $72 Fried Rice Dish Because It Attracted Too Many Douchebags
Let’s give it up for the San Franciscans who nearly put a small Vietnamese restaurant called Lily out of business… all over a $72 fried rice influencers described as delicious. The rice in question was called the #1 Dac Biet Fried Rice on their menu, but in the kitchen, it was referred to as “#1 Douchebag Fried Rice.” Of course, what makes fried rice special enough to cost nearly a hundred dollars? We’re so glad you asked.
The star of the crispy wok-seared fried rice dish was King and Dungeness crab and Bintochan Grilled A4 Miyazaki Kobe, which was topped with White Sturgeon Caviar, Raw Jidori Egg Yolk, and Perigord Black Truffle XO. Rob Lam, the chef behind the concept came up with the dish as a troll on the over-the-top gimmicks restaurants use to lure in both press and influencers, and it definitely worked… almost a little too well, in fact.
It turns out, #1 Douchebag Fried Rice really appealed to douchebags, with the restaurant getting over 20 orders of the dish per night. Unfortunately, the dish was totally labor-intensive and took forever to make, and resulted in an overworked kitchen staff that hated the gimmick dish and the people who ordered it.
Last month, Lily said farewell to #1 Douchebag Fried Rice the old-fashioned way, with a post on Instagram saying they were discontinuing it, “We did this as a joke! A stoned-out, bored-ass, pandemic gift. To soothe a take-out nation during the holidays. It was a two-week special! We never meant for this to take off! This dish isn’t even Vietnamese!!!”
View this post on Instagram
Let’s pour one out for the Silicon Valley douchebags who will have to find a dumber way than overpriced fried rice to wasted nearly a hundo. Perhaps it will be with golden Diet Coke ice cream or whatever the next insane trend might be.
Cover Photo: @lilyonclement (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Meanwhile in NFTs: Influencer Sells Her Love (Do These Things Come With a Receipt?)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@martirenti)
2/10
Meanwhile in Australia: Couple Goes Viral For Cliffside Sex (And You Thought Sex on the Beach Was Ballsy)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
3/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Hilarious Drunk Girl Set to ‘Smooth Criminal’ Is Our #MarryMe of the Week
More weird news.
Photo: Reddit
4/10
Meanwhile in Olympics: Former Competitor Busted For Smuggling $200 Million of Cocaine, Maybe This Could Be a Sport, Too?
More weird news.
Photo: Jonathan Wood / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in China: Constipated Man Attempts Curing the Runs by Putting Live Eel Up His Ass and Almost Dies, A Nursery Rhyme Old as Time
More weird news.
Photo: Andrew Marriott (Getty Images)
6/10
First Classless Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat (Again) After Slapping Flight Attendant Butts, Apparently Not Everything Is Complementary Up Front (Watch)
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
7/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Amazon Delivery Turns One Florida Shopper into Instant Hoarder (And We Thought Our Shopping Habits Were Bad)
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@cassie5616)
8/10
Meanwhile with MAGA: Get-Rich-Quick Scheme Magacoin Debuts Perfect Cryptocurrency For Overpaying On Cheap Conspiracy Theories
More weird news.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Earns Guinness World Record Showing Off Ridiculous Size of Her Mouth, Think They Call That a Trophy Wife
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@samramsdell)
10/10
Capitol Rioter Working on Donald Trump Zombie-Killing Video Game (We Can’t Wait to Not Play It)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook