Meanwhile in New York: World’s Most Expensive French Fries Is Quite the Costly Case of Indigestion, Still Likely Worse Than McDonald’s

Photo: Serendipity3

French fries, whether you’re noshing on them in Burbank or Belgium, are known both as a crispy, salty, meal-on-the-go (or side) and as an always cheap food item. These two facts are true from McDonald’s near your house to the chalet you skied to in St. Moritz. Easy, cheap, salty, and perfect. These are the reasons we love French fries. Change any of these things and it’s as if you’re attempted to change the course of human history while throwing the world off-kilter. It’s just not done. But someone did it anyway.

To pay tribute to National French Fry Day (which was July 13) in a way that makes the least sense possible, New York’s Serendipity3 just created the “World’s Most Expensive French Fries.” We know what you’re thinking. To be the priciest fries in the globe don’t they simply need to be like $10? Well, these are $200.

Not only are these the most uncomfortably expensive fries on the globe, but they’re also certified by Guinness World Records. Called “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites,” these $200 spuds are much more than your average side fry.

They’re made using Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes that were blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne as well as J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. Then, they’re cooked three times in pure French goose fat, seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt, Urbani Truffle Oil, and covered with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello (sheep milk from the hills of Crete). If that wasn’t enough, they also add shaved Black Summer Truffles from Umbria in Italy. Last but not least, the fries are sprinkled with 23 karat gold dust.

That’s all well and good but is it really worth $200? We honestly don’t believe that all of that nonsense tastes remotely as good as perfectly fried and salted McDonald’s French fries. Crispy, salty, perfect. Oh yeah, also cheap.