Meanwhile in New York: World’s Most Expensive French Fries Is Quite the Costly Case of Indigestion, Still Likely Worse Than McDonald’s
Photo: Serendipity3
French fries, whether you’re noshing on them in Burbank or Belgium, are known both as a crispy, salty, meal-on-the-go (or side) and as an always cheap food item. These two facts are true from McDonald’s near your house to the chalet you skied to in St. Moritz. Easy, cheap, salty, and perfect. These are the reasons we love French fries. Change any of these things and it’s as if you’re attempted to change the course of human history while throwing the world off-kilter. It’s just not done. But someone did it anyway.
To pay tribute to National French Fry Day (which was July 13) in a way that makes the least sense possible, New York’s Serendipity3 just created the “World’s Most Expensive French Fries.” We know what you’re thinking. To be the priciest fries in the globe don’t they simply need to be like $10? Well, these are $200.
Not only are these the most uncomfortably expensive fries on the globe, but they’re also certified by Guinness World Records. Called “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites,” these $200 spuds are much more than your average side fry.
They’re made using Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes that were blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne as well as J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. Then, they’re cooked three times in pure French goose fat, seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt, Urbani Truffle Oil, and covered with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello (sheep milk from the hills of Crete). If that wasn’t enough, they also add shaved Black Summer Truffles from Umbria in Italy. Last but not least, the fries are sprinkled with 23 karat gold dust.
That’s all well and good but is it really worth $200? We honestly don’t believe that all of that nonsense tastes remotely as good as perfectly fried and salted McDonald’s French fries. Crispy, salty, perfect. Oh yeah, also cheap.
1/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)
2/10
Why You Should Never Get in a Hot Tub, According to Travel Expert Who Clearly Never Got Laid in Hot Tub
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Couple Parts Ways After 123 Days Handcuffed Together (And Guess What Their Biggest Complaint Was)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Twitter
4/10
PornHub Sued By Women Over Lack of Consent, Who Could Have Seen This Coming (Did We Spell That Right?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: jessekarjalainen (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Emergency Rescue Divers Save Sex Doll From Drowning, Likely Falls Under ‘No Hole Left Behind’ Protocol
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @nachangagaga (Twitter)
6/10
Sextra-Terrestrial: Woman Claims She’s Dating Alien Who Abducted Her, Our Bags Are Already Packed For This Country
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Turkey: Cheating Boyfriend Gets Double Dumped in Surprise Attack, Embarrassment Proves to Make Good Company These Lonely Nights
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
8/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)