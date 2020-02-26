Living / Food & Drink
french fries

Mandatory Food Fights: French Fries vs. Sweet Potato Tots

by Erica Rivera

Fried potatoes are one of the greatest culinary inventions of all time. With the holy trinity of starch, salt, and grease, french fries and all their incarnations will forever reign on our list of favorite foods. As with anything, though, potato foodstuffs continue to evolve, and the current trending innovation is sweet potato tots. When faced with the impossible choice between classic french fries and flashy sweet potato tots, which spudsy snack should you choose? We’ll make this mind-boggling (and stomach-grumbling) decision for you in this round of Mandatory Food Fights!

Cover Photos: Gerald Zanetti and bhofack2 (Getty Images)

Eat ’em up: RANKED! The Best Fast Food French Fries

Fun facts: New Survey Takes a Bite Out of Our Burger-and-Fries Eating Habits

This was a close call, but ultimately sweet potato tots come out on top. While french fries will always be a junk food staple, sweet potato tots have elevated the savory snacking game to a whole ‘nother level. If you haven’t tried them yet, you’re missing out, and must get a massive order in your belly ASAP.

Overall Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.