Meanwhile in Michigan: Woman Sets Herself on Fire Trying to Get Rid of Bedbugs

When you have an infestation, you’ll do just about anything to get rid of the little pests. OK, maybe not anything. You might not set yourself or your property on fire. But that’s just because you’re not this 31-year-old woman from Michigan.

Allow us to explain. The unidentified lady freaked out because she found bedbugs in her car. She literally had a panic attack. In response, she doused the bugs in rubbing alcohol and tried to torch them…without realizing that the flames would consume both her Pontiac and herself.

Police and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the blaze.

The woman is lucky she survived the incident with only second-degree burns. As for the bedbugs? Who the hell knows. We just hope they didn’t follow her to the hospital.

Cover Photo: Peter Finch (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: