Meanwhile in Florida: Missing Woman Rescued Yet Again From Drain Pipe, Sewer Rat Is Apparently Spirit Animal

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice…yeah, we’re not rescuing you from a drain anymore. In case you missed it, a Florida woman was found completely naked in a storm drain back in March after having been missing for weeks. At that time, she told police that she’d been swimming in a canal when she discovered a tunnel, began exploring it, and got lost in the tunnel system.

That’s bizarre enough on its own, but guess what? It happened again – only this time, it was in Texas.

Yes, 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy emerged from a 6-foot drain pipe in the Lone Star State last week. She apparently escaped a Texas rehabilitation facility and was wandering around the Dallas suburbs of Grand Prairie and Arlington. Police officers approached her, and she gave them the slip by disappearing into a storm drain. Her family used a cellphone app to track her whereabouts, then dropped bags of food and Gatorade underground.

While it’s easy to joke about Kennedy’s apparent penchant for all things drain pipe, there’s actually nothing funny about her condition. Her family says she suffers from psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder due to a long-term abusive relationship. Last we heard, she was on a psychiatric hold in a hospital.

As awful as the psych ward sounds, it has to be better than a drain pipe. When Kennedy was rescued the first time, Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella told the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper, “I don’t know how much longer she would have been OK down there. The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there’s snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.”

Kennedy doesn’t seem to have much aversion to that environment. Might sewer rat be her spirit animal?

Cover Photo: Delray Beach Fire and Rescue

