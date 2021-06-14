Meanwhile in England: It’s Raining Frozen Shit, Bring Your Bum-Brella

At Mandatory, we’re stuck in a bit of arrested development when it comes to poop and fart-related humor. We’ll always click on a story about a phantom pooper romping around a neighborhood or a famous band emptying 800 pounds of human waste from a tour bus into a river. We still laugh when someone lets out an unintended toot. That’s why we were so engrossed in a poop-related tale that recently took place across the pond.

Everyone has had the misfortune of being pooped on by a bird (or at the very least your car has been splattered with white discharge from time to time). It’s simply an expected, albeit gross, circumstance of spending time outdoors. But we definitely don’t expect human waste to fly through the air and land in front of our homes.

But that’s exactly what happened in Waterlooville, Hampshire, England. Neighbors Lisa Boyd and Louise Brown thought there was a crash outside of their homes on a recent night. But, when they stepped outside to check it out, they didn’t find a fender bender. They found a massive pile of ice.

Frozen water falling from the sky isn’t strange, but a giant ball of it is. Also, the next day, when it melted, it left more than a puddle of water. Apparently, it was a frozen ball of poop and once melted, left feces all over the sidewalk. Boyd went outside and put the poop into a bag because there was so much someone would have definitely stepped in it.

You might be wondering why a giant, frozen ball of excrement tumbled to Earth and barely missed hitting someone walking on the street. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the frosty turds likely came from a leak in the toilet of an aircraft flying overhead. The strangest thing? Apparently, this isn’t uncommon and happens about 10 times per year in England.