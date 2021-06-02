15 Funniest Tweets Reacting to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Really Bad’ Mexican Accent

In the battle between Q and IQ, nobody better represents the former like Marjorie Taylor Greene. The freshman Congresswoman from Georgia is like a busted fire hydrant that instead of spewing water, projectile vomits theories about staged school shootings, stolen elections, and now, the Democratic Party working for the Cartel.

In a speech at her and fellow walking-disaster Matt Gaetz’s “America First” rally, Greene trotted out her Mexican accent as she pandered to the crowd of right-wing Florida Man babies. To be fair, she admitted it was “a really bad Mexican accent.” However, she only meant that in the context of being a truly talentless, hack job of an impersonation and not for being incredibly racist and off-base.

It harkened back to another racist speech about Mexicans, given by Greene’s political hero and benefactor (Señor Trump) when he was running for president back in 2016. Here’s how it went down this time:

My brain has no idea how to even begin to process this. pic.twitter.com/KwGVqrJLq7 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 28, 2021

We’re not sure if the CrossFit endorphins are warping Greene’s sense of reality, but Twitter’s jaw once again collectively dropped. Even zombie turtle turned Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has been referring to Greene’s musings as “loony lies.” We just wonder what the Cartel thinks of Greene’s increasingly unhinged public performances.

Wait, is the Cartel on Twitter? See all the best tweets below.

I see the MTG fertilizer factory is at full swing today. — The Real Steve McGuin (@McguinThe) June 1, 2021

pic.twitter.com/SXUEvA3H6H — Rob Accountability Before Healing And Unity Murphy (@RobPMurphy) May 28, 2021

I can get you some more coloring books if you like. — Rob Adcox (@RobAdcox1) June 1, 2021

Your Mexican accent was terrible, but you got that ignorant inbred one down perfectly! pic.twitter.com/yR30NJ2tLA — Vulnavia (@vulnavia4) May 31, 2021

I’d prefer you to leave our country. If you’re not offering that, I’m not interested. — Nora (@Nora35185267) June 1, 2021

QAnon Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped for 'Mexican accent' impersonation: 'Death knell of GOP Hispanic outreach. Fresh and back from her 'Farewell Tour" with pedopartner Matt Gaetz. America's newest Beavis & Butthead. https://t.co/oJHuXXRw2t pic.twitter.com/puo7jnzdlb — Positively 4Th Street (@vbgunlt4th) May 28, 2021

I watched the clip of Marjorie Taylor Greene doing an imitation of a Mexican accent. Besides being amazingly offensive, she sounds more like Margie from the movie "Fargo". — Thomas Schmitt (@ThomasS32152704) June 1, 2021

I don’t get why people are ok with you just walking around wasting our oxygen. — Jess (@Jessica28887141) June 1, 2021

It’s difficult for normally functioning minds to wrap around this kind of ignorance… — Jami (@Jami2708) May 28, 2021

