15 Funniest Tweets Marjorie Taylor Greene Can’t See Now That She’s Been Banned by Twitter

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the news again, and no, it’s not because she did something useful for the first time in her life. Turns out, the freshman Congresswoman from Georgia has been suspended by Twitter for the second time in three weeks.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t for comparing mask mandates to the holocaust or encouraging people to shoot vaccine volunteers. It was for spreading more casual misinformation about Covid which, adding up everything that has come out of her mouth in the past six months, is what we’d call a slow-pitch swing and a miss.

The comparisons to baseball are appropriate, considering Twitter has a five-strikes rule (which is about as harsh as a Seth Rogan weed law). But since this happens to be Greene’s fourth strike, the Twitter stands are going wild, with the crowd sitting at the edge of their seats waiting for the next swing of Greene’s batty tongue.

Greene, for her part, is convinced the liberal media is working in tandem to censor her using a Communist-style attack, saying, “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans.” Which makes total sense, until you think about how much noise the world makes every second of existence thanks to social media.

So what will happen if Greene gets one more strike? She’ll have to peddle her horseshit the old-fashioned way, from the back of a truck as it rolls just ahead of a swarm of angry protestors. Or she could build her following on the MyPillow Guy’s super-not-batshit-crazy social media platform, Frank.

In the meantime, as she continues to collect conspiracy theories like seashells at the beach (while cursing angrily at the ceiling after every burpee), she’ll be missing out on all the wonderful things people have to say about her below. Sorry MTJ, at least you have friends in low places.

One more lie and Marjorie Taylor Greene is banned from Twitter for life. She muttered, "It's just like what happened with the PTA, Costco, the car wash, the waiting room at the free clinic, my daughter's wedding and that spinning class which I thought was open carry" pic.twitter.com/DWktLzc99b — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 11, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended for 7 days because of her rhetoric. Which means she’s 1 strike away from a permanent BAN! Fuck her! Let her go back to making Geico commercials. pic.twitter.com/lBsEgSAyfc — Tochinoshin 愛は征服する (@Tochinoshin33) August 10, 2021

How tweeters feel about the latest ban on Marjorie Taylor Greene… pic.twitter.com/McPydjjWGD — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) August 10, 2021

Twitter finally cracks down on Marjorie Taylor Greene https://t.co/OjsNnjcI1h via @PalmerReport We are waiting for the day of her permanent ban. pic.twitter.com/cCBQ7zkizk — Aunt Eva (@GottaWakeUpPlz) July 20, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene gets banned from Twitter for a week, Cuomo resigns, so what's the third happy thing going to be? These always happen in threes, right? — Steven Monkeyinheaven Cohen (@Monkeyinheaven) August 10, 2021

All I want for Christmas this year is Marjorie Taylor Greene permanently banned from Twitter. 😂🥳🎄 — RazzLi (@razz_li) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been banned from Twitter for a week for her false claims about the covid vaccine. @Twitter can we make this permanent please? pic.twitter.com/k58zE4HnYe — Lissa Lowery (@Blk_widow79) August 10, 2021

LOL Marjorie Taylor Greene’s been banned from Twitter for a week for spreading dangerous disinformation about COVID Vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Hqae60Bryi — CK (@charley_ck14) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one Twitter violation away from a permanent ban. Any bets on what month that will happen? My money is on October. — Christy Jennings (@Christy85286792) August 11, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been temporarily suspended due to her Covid-19 vaccine DISINFORMATION TWEET. This is her fourth strike, meaning a fifth will permanently ban her completely. There are three strikes in baseball. Strike her out, Jack. @TwitterSafety #StrikeOutMTG pic.twitter.com/WKPOXor2AQ — Mandy the (Academic) Angel Hamster RIP Mich&Holli (@CastielsHamster) August 10, 2021

The resemblance is uncanny. Enjoy your ban Marjorie Taylor Greene, you wont be missed! #MarjorieTheManiac pic.twitter.com/jRhTfY4qFq — Tyler 📉 (@TylerBuysTheDip) August 10, 2021

YES! Ban Marjorie Taylor Greene FOREVER, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Lspr6jJ9wq — Paula Langton (@Paula_Langton) July 20, 2021

Right Wingers losing their shit over Marjorie Taylor Greene getting twitter banned and possibly being removed, Libs upset because it is funny Joe Biden fell up steps 3 times. It’s a good day. https://t.co/9q9P3BNUSl — 👾🏳️‍🌈 Sanious the Queer Comrade 🏳️‍🌈👾 (@clublevelvegan) March 19, 2021

Right??

Marjorie Taylor Greene just got banned for 1 week.

Aiming for a permanent ban like drumpf!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CaKA6gD78L — Proud Canadian (@tocangirl) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene getting banned from Twitter is only step one. Your move congress. — Meidas Varsity Blue (@MeidasVB) August 10, 2021

Cover Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

1/10 Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations Read more here. Photo: Basic Magazine



3/10 Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

4/10 Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)? Read more here. Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)



5/10 Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity Read more here. Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?) Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’ Read more here. Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week Read more here. Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment



9/10 Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

10/10 Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes) Read more here. Photo: Apple TV+

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.