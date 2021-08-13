Fun

15 Funniest Tweets Marjorie Taylor Greene Can’t See Now That She’s Been Banned by Twitter

by Mandatory Editors

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the news again, and no, it’s not because she did something useful for the first time in her life. Turns out, the freshman Congresswoman from Georgia has been suspended by Twitter for the second time in three weeks.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t for comparing mask mandates to the holocaust or encouraging people to shoot vaccine volunteers. It was for spreading more casual misinformation about Covid which, adding up everything that has come out of her mouth in the past six months, is what we’d call a slow-pitch swing and a miss.

The comparisons to baseball are appropriate, considering Twitter has a five-strikes rule (which is about as harsh as a Seth Rogan weed law). But since this happens to be Greene’s fourth strike, the Twitter stands are going wild, with the crowd sitting at the edge of their seats waiting for the next swing of Greene’s batty tongue.

Greene, for her part, is convinced the liberal media is working in tandem to censor her using a Communist-style attack, saying, “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans.” Which makes total sense, until you think about how much noise the world makes every second of existence thanks to social media.

So what will happen if Greene gets one more strike? She’ll have to peddle her horseshit the old-fashioned way, from the back of a truck as it rolls just ahead of a swarm of angry protestors. Or she could build her following on the MyPillow Guy’s super-not-batshit-crazy social media platform, Frank.

In the meantime, as she continues to collect conspiracy theories like seashells at the beach (while cursing angrily at the ceiling after every burpee), she’ll be missing out on all the wonderful things people have to say about her below. Sorry MTJ, at least you have friends in low places.

Cover Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

