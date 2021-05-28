Meanwhile in Minnesota: Naked Woman Busted Masturbating in Stranger’s Car, Some People Have All the Luck
Sometimes you just gotta get off. We understand, we really do. But when the urge to go on a masturbating spree overtakes you, for godsakes, do it in private where no one has to watch you. (Unless you’re hot, in which case, we’ll catch you on OnlyFans.)
Apparently, a Minnesotan woman didn’t get the memo about keeping your self-lovin’ on the down-low. 35-year-old Jennifer Weber was recently found totally naked and masturbating on the floor of a stranger’s pickup truck in Mankato. The cops arrived on the scene after concerned citizens had called to report “a naked female walking around and jumping in and out of vehicles at a retail business that sells motor vehicles,” according to MEAWW.
The officers found Weber in the pickup truck, door wide open, “digitally penetrating” herself, and mumbling about St. Petersburg, Florida. Apparently, she had no shame about her activities and didn’t mind the audience. Despite the presence of law enforcement, she just kept banging away – for a full hour! (Never underestimate the power of a good finger fuck.)
“Throughout this time, Weber was making nonsensical statements and continued to masturbate,” a probable cause statement read.
Weber’s panties and pants were MIA, but the cops did find a metal spoon containing a substance later confirmed to be meth in the truck.
Eventually, she was coaxed out of the car, arrested, and taken to detox. She’s since been charged with indecent exposure, narcotics possession, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission but is no longer being held in jail.
What happens next is anybody’s guess – but we’d definitely recommend keeping her in handcuffs the next time she has to appear in public.
Cover Photo: knewz
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)