Meanwhile in Austria: Surgeon Amputates Wrong Leg, Expected to Really Take Hit in the Yelp Reviews

Surgical mistakes happen. Someone forgets to remove a sponge, an IV line doesn’t stay in, or a patient wakes up unexpectedly during the procedure. But these terrifying medical mishaps seem minor in comparison to what happened to an elderly man in Austria who woke up from surgery to discover that his surgeon amputated the wrong leg.

The 82-year-old was scheduled to have his left leg amputated, but apparently a hospital employee put the preoperative mark on the wrong leg. His right leg was completely removed above the knee instead. He’s since had to have another surgery to remove the correct leg, leaving him, well, legless.

The hospital assumed responsibility but also seemed to suggest that the mistake wasn’t that big a deal, as the patient was suffering from “numerous medical conditions” and had issues in both his legs. (Guess they took care of that.)

“We would also like to affirm that we will be doing everything to unravel the case, to investigate all internal processes and critically analyze them. Any necessary steps will immediately be taken,” the hospital said in a totally vague statement that surely comes as no comfort to the victim or his family. The surgeon who lobbed off the wrong leg is currently off-duty by her own volition.

We can only hope the patient takes to every review platform available to him to rail on the surgeon and the hospital who royally fucked up his life. Their Yelp rating is bound to take a much-deserved hit.

