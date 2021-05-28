Meanwhile in Austria: Surgeon Amputates Wrong Leg, Expected to Really Take Hit in the Yelp Reviews
Surgical mistakes happen. Someone forgets to remove a sponge, an IV line doesn’t stay in, or a patient wakes up unexpectedly during the procedure. But these terrifying medical mishaps seem minor in comparison to what happened to an elderly man in Austria who woke up from surgery to discover that his surgeon amputated the wrong leg.
The 82-year-old was scheduled to have his left leg amputated, but apparently a hospital employee put the preoperative mark on the wrong leg. His right leg was completely removed above the knee instead. He’s since had to have another surgery to remove the correct leg, leaving him, well, legless.
The hospital assumed responsibility but also seemed to suggest that the mistake wasn’t that big a deal, as the patient was suffering from “numerous medical conditions” and had issues in both his legs. (Guess they took care of that.)
“We would also like to affirm that we will be doing everything to unravel the case, to investigate all internal processes and critically analyze them. Any necessary steps will immediately be taken,” the hospital said in a totally vague statement that surely comes as no comfort to the victim or his family. The surgeon who lobbed off the wrong leg is currently off-duty by her own volition.
We can only hope the patient takes to every review platform available to him to rail on the surgeon and the hospital who royally fucked up his life. Their Yelp rating is bound to take a much-deserved hit.
Cover Photo: becon (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)