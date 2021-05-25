Meanwhile in California: Failed Selfie Biker Crashes Perfectly Into the News, Now a National Treasure
Photo: MSNBC
When it comes to social media, selfies are a way of life. We believe in the old adage of “If you didn’t take a picture, did it really even happen?” And, sure you can simply take a picture of some event or historic monument, but that’s not proof that you’ve actually been there. You could have easily snatched that photo from some other Instagram or Twitter account. Real proof lies in the selfie. Take a photo of yourself doing something exciting or visiting a cool locale and there’s no doubt you’re living your best life. But, when taking a selfie, it’s important to stand in a stable spot. Definitely don’t take a photo of yourself while riding a bike. That could end up especially embarrassing if you fall off said bike in mid-selfie. This is exasperated if this fail also happens directly behind a news crew on location.
This exact scenario actually happened recently in Santa Monia, California. MSNBC just happened to be in the right place at the right time for comedy gold. Reporter Guad Venegas was doing a live, standup report about new CDC COVID-19 protocols when a vain cyclist rode into view in the background.
The unfortunate moment a bicycle rider fell on Live TV @MSNBC Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away. pic.twitter.com/VvH7IpFo8l
— Guad Venegas (@Guadvenegas) May 17, 2021
The woman, obviously new to riding bicycles while operating smartphones, appeared to be about to take a selfie and move on with her day when she abruptly lost control of her bike and toppled to the ground.
Obviously, everyone watching no longer heard anything Venegas was saying as they were all busy laughing at (and concerned about) the hapless biker’s well-being. Lucky for us, Venegas tweeted the clip, adding, “Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away.” Let’s hope this is enough to make her rethink her selfie choices in the future.
1/12
Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Instagram
2/12
Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)
-
3/12
Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: New York Post / Newsflare
4/12
Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)
6/12
People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Portra (Getty Images)
-
7/12
Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)
8/12
‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)
-
9/12
TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: TikTok
10/12
Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Pamela Coffey
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: New York Post
12/12
Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office