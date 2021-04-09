Fake Famous: 10 Mandatory Selfie Spots For People Who Live For the Gram (Social Media Road Trip, Anyone?)

As much as we’d like to say we don’t care about superficial things like selfies and Instagram follower counts, we can’t. Seeing those likes add up beneath our latest snap gives us a dopamine rush like nothing else. We’re downright addicted. But after a year of quarantine, we’re really running out of interesting locations for our selfies. How many attention-getting pics can we post from our apartment, after all?

Well, despair no more, social media fanatics. With vaccinations on the rise and coronavirus restrictions lifting in many states, now is the time to hit the road in search of the perfect selfie. We’ve scouted out 10 of the best destinations for pics that’ll wow your current followers and attract new ones. All you need is a camera phone and a smile.

Cover Photo: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/10 Antelope Canyon in Arizona Kind of like being in Mother Nature's vagina, this Navajo ecological wonder is the perfect backdrop for a stunning selfie. Set your filter to "vivid warm" and watch the magic happen.

2/10 Baker Beach in San Francisco This secluded beach is less likely to be packed than the other, more touristy spots in San Fran but still gives you the option to capture the Golden Gate in your pic if you wish. Oh, and it's also a nude beach, so make sure you take full (monty) advantage of that.



3/10 The Gum Wall in Seattle It's colorful. It's gross. It makes for an amazing Instagram background. Just don't touch (much less chew) any of the nasty wads of gum while you're 'gramming at this popular spot beneath Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle.

4/10 Brooklyn Bridge in New York There's no more iconic selfie spot for hipsters than the Brooklyn Bridge. Take a casually cool pic here and watch the likes accumulate. Bonus points if you actually move to Brooklyn.



5/10 Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival in New Mexico Head in the clouds, feet in an air balloon basket. This inflatable festival offers a Technicolor pop for your Instagram feed.

6/10 The 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign in Las Vegas, Nevada What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas...unless you post it on Instagram. The cornier your pic at this classic Sin City destination, the better. Don't forget the shades.



7/10 The French Quarter in New Orleans Gorgeous, old-timey architecture and modern-day party vibes collide in NOLA, where your Instagram pics will make you the envy of all your followers.

8/10 Redwood National and State Parks in California Get a snap of yourself amongst the tallest trees in the world and be reminded of how small you are, despite that quickly growing follower count.



9/10 The Bean in Chicago, Illinois Officially titled "Cloud Gate," the unofficially dubbed "The Bean" is the Midwest's go-to selfie spot. The public sculpture by Indian-born British artist Sir Anish Kapoor is the top attraction at Millennium Park, so the toughest part about snagging a selfie here will be making sure other people aren't in it.

10/10 The Pink Wall in Los Angeles, California Tourists flock from all over the world to this bright pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith Los Angeles store. Even coronavirus can't keep fame-seekers from snapping a face-masked pic there.

