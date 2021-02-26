Fun / Weird News

Woman Becomes Singing TikTok Star at 110, Better Late Than Dead

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Kohei Hara (Getty Images)

Many years ago, Andy Warhol said “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Regardless of your age, talent, or drive, everyone imagines getting their 15 minutes of fame. Most of us never get it, unless you count being interviewed by your local TV station about a recent snowstorm or the addition of a new crosswalk. Some of us don’t get our moment of fame until later in life. Others don’t get it until way later. This is the case with the newest TikTik singing sensation who also happens to be 110-years-old.

Amy Hawkins, of Monmouth, South Wales, England’s journey to viral stardom actually began at the end of World War I. She was 7 years old and she loved to sing and dance. Later, she toured England with a dance troupe before her mother put a stop to it because it wasn’t ladylike.

She lives in a home in England with four generations of her family surrounding her. Even though it’s been over 100 years since she set her sights on a career in the music industry, her 14-year-old great-grandson made a TikTok video of her singing some of her favorite World War I-era songs. Specifically, “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.”

@sachafreeman0My great grandma enjoying her birthday #fpy #foryoupage #old #supergran #uk #1911 #birthday #song #music #old #oldestontiktok #wales #celebrate #tea♬ original sound – Sacha Freeman

It took more than a century, but Hawkins finally got her 15 minutes of fame. Her great grandson’s video has been viewed more than 100,000 times in the few days it’s been online.

