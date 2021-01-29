Fun / Weird News
We Finally Know What Dinosaur Buttholes Look Like, ‘Perfect’ and ‘Unique’ According to Paleontologist (T-Sexy According to Us)

by Christopher Osburn

In the last few decades, our perceptions of what exactly dinosaurs looked like have changed dramatically. We once thought all dinosaurs were cold-blooded lizards that roamed the earth before being wiped out by an asteroid. We now know they’re much more diverse than simply scary, giant lizards. In fact, many dinosaurs were covered in feathers and are relatives of modern-day birds. And, now thanks to the diligent, tireless work of scientists, we finally know what a dinosaur’s butthole looked like.

This previously un-sharted territory into the dino’s butt came from intensive potty-related research from the University of Bristol in England. After years of researching, these anal-centric scientists are finally able to describe the dinosaur’s cloacal, the opening used for pooping, peeing, and pretty much everything else.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, described the cloacal of a smaller dinosaur called Psittacosaurus, a dog-sized relative of the Triceratops we all know and love. It walked around, butthole and all, more than 120 million years ago.

What they figured out is that the dinosaur’s booty hole is similar to that of modern-day alligators and crocodiles. Although, if you want to get a good look at what a dinosaur’s butthole looked like, we don’t suggest trying to stare into a gator’s butt. That might not end well for you.

