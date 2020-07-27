Culture / Entertainment
TV

TGIF Classic ‘Dinosaurs’ Heading to Disney+ (And 10 Other Mandatory Comedic Summer TV Binges)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Walt Disney Television

Something really strange happened in the ’90s. People got so caught up in dinosaur-related enthusiasm that, for some odd reason, there was a sitcom about the prehistoric creatures. For those of you under the age of 35, not only was there a TV show featuring rubber dinosaur puppets, but it aired for four seasons from 1991 to 1994.

Co-produced by Disney and The Jim Henson Company, the show centered around a family of dinosaurs. If you took away the over-the-top puppeteering and the constant Flinstones-esque references to prehistory, it’s just a comedic look at a family. The best part? You can tune into all four seasons of this Jurassic nostalgia when it hits Disney+ this fall.

In the meantime, here are our favorite streaming comedy TV shows to binge-watch this summer. Check them all out below.

