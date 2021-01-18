Fun
Caroline Vreeland

Newly Married Model Caroline Vreeland Is Officially Off the Market (Sorry, Fellas)

by Mandatory Editors

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but one of our favorite women is officially off the market. Singer, actor, and model Caroline Vreeland got hitched.

The curvaceous vixen met her new husband, Canadian Nicolas Rico, at Art Basel. “I was at a party with friend Violet Chachki, and we both agreed Nico was the best looking man in the room,” Vreeland told Vogue. “We beckoned him over with a series of come hither glances, and the moment he walked across the dance floor I felt at peace.”

They’ve spoken every day since. In March, she traveled to Montreal to visit him, unaware that coronavirus quarantine would keep her there for six months.

“We definitely felt a little bit of guilt for having such a beautiful time in quarantine,” Vreeland told Vogue. “We kept pinching ourselves thinking how lucky we were to have all of this quality time to get to know one another. I’ve spent the last decade traveling for work, so this was the first time I could enjoy being at home—cooking, gardening, and falling in love.”

A few days after her 33rd birthday, the couple found themselves on their rooftop in Brooklyn – in sweatpants. Little did Vreeland know what Rico had in store. He read her a love letter, got down on one knee, and proposed. (And people say chivalry is dead.)

On the one-year anniversary of the day they met, Dec. 7, they married in a small ceremony in the penthouse of the Ludlow Hotel on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A friend officiated the service and Vreeland’s sister walked her down the aisle. An intimate dinner and dancing with friends followed at Alice in the West Village. The couple plans to have a bigger ceremony in Tuscany in the summer of 2022.

Check out these gorgeous pics from the elegant and edgy celebration that landed the couple in Vogue.

 

If you weren’t jealous before, we know you are now. Time to find new fantasy material, Mandatory faithful.

