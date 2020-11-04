Brad Pitt Reportedly Splits With New Girlfriend, Perfect Timing Because Scarlett Is Off the Market

Well, that was over fast. According to Page Six, Brad Pitt has split from his lady love Nicole Poturalski. The 56-year-old Hollywood legend and the 27-year-old German model were first linked back in August when they headed to the French chateau Pitt co-owns with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. The May-December romance reportedly began at Borchard, a trendy restaurant owned by Roland Mary, also known as Poturalski’s husband. (Try to keep up.) Apparently, the husband and wife have an open marriage and Pitt was the third wheel.

Now, an anonymous source has confirmed to the aforementioned gossip site that the couple’s relationship is “totally over” and “was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”

Perhaps this isn’t that surprising. Other than good looks and being parents, the two didn’t seem to have much in common. Based on her Instagram account alone, Poturalski doesn’t look to be too bummed about the split.

View this post on Instagram Hang in there just for a little bit longer… A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

The breakup news comes at the same time as another major Tinsel Town sex symbol got hitched. That’d be Scarlett Johansson, who married Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony following COVID-19 guidelines. In honor of their nuptials, they asked that fans donate to Meals on Wheels.

This is the third time down the aisle for Johansson, who counts Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac as ex-husbands. Jost put a ring on it – an 11-carat ring to be exact – in May 2019 after two years of dating.

One celebrity back on the market, one celebrity off. We know what Pitt fans are thinking…is Jennifer Aniston still single?

Cover Photos: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor and TOLGA AKMEN / Contributor (Getty Images)

