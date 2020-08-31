Brad Pitt’s New Lady Love Is a German Model Half His Age In Tale Old As Time

Brad Pitt was really breaking the mold in 2020. He fed people in need, surprised essential healthcare workers, renovated his makeup artist’s studio, and played Dr. Fauci to perfection on SNL. He was not only having a moment, he was man of the year.

But now the Academy Award-winning actor has done something so cliché, the only appropriate response is a big sigh. Or a hard eye roll. Or a never-ending cringe. Pitt, 56, is dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski. (For those counting at home, that’s a 29-year age difference. Cue “He could be her father” comments, etc.)

The couple was spotted arriving at Le Bourget airport near Paris – he from LAX, she from Berlin – and were headed to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France.

“They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six.

Pitt legally divorced fellow actor Angelina Jolie in April, but they are still battling it out over custody of their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Once they figure out a parenting schedule, Pitt could totally set up a playdate with his new partner because Poturalski has a young son named Emil.

In hindsight, celebrity sleuths could’ve guessed they were dating. Poturalski has had mentionitis on her Instagram, signaling a “love” and “better half” in captions for a couple of months now.

While we wish the couple well, we also wish Pitt were a bit more evolved and, say, dated women of his own age and intelligence level like the internet’s other (and now preferred) boyfriend, Keanu Reeves.

Cover Photos: Steve Granitz / Contributor and Gisela Schober / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.