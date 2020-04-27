Brad Pitt Steals a Solo ‘SNL’ Cold Open as the Only Candidate For Man of the Year (Besides Himself)

Brad Pitt is having a moment. Make that a year. Maybe even a decade. The stylish actor who just gets better with age has once again bested himself. On the heels of a heartwarming HGTV debut and a hilarious weatherman cameo on John Krasinski’s Some Good News, Pitt appeared over the weekend on Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the few people talking sense about COVID-19 from the Trump administration.

Donning a suit, tie, gray wig, and glasses, Pitt depicted Dr. Fauci’s no-nonsense demeanor while calling the president out on his bullshit surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Clips of Trump’s outrageous claims about the pandemic were interspersed with Dr. Fauci’s science-based medical advice.

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

The skit even addressed rumors that Trump is going to fire Dr. Fauci. “So, yeah, I’m getting fired. But until then, I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like, ‘The virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t,’” the faux Dr. Fauci reassured Americans.

At the end of the SNL cold open, Pitt removed the wig and glasses, looked into the camera, and sincerely thanked Dr. Fauci for “your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time.” He also expressed gratitude to medical workers, first responders, and their families. It was just another great, genuine moment in what has become Pitt’s public oeuvre lately. If we were handing out a Man of the Year award, it’d be a no-brainer who deserves it. (Sorry, Dr. Fauci, it’s not you, but you’re a solid second place.)

Cover Photo: NBC

