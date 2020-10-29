The Mandatory Funniest 2020 Pumpkin Carvings
Every Halloween, on top of handing out candy, we look forward to carving pumpkins. Whether you carve a traditional jack-o-lantern, a frightening creature, or a person or character from trending pop culture, it’s always fun to carve up a giant pumpkin.
This year, since things are a little different than most years, so are the pumpkins. From Dr. Fauci to Joe Exotic, check out our favorites below.
Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)
1/8
Baby Yoda
With the second season of The Mandalorian set to stream right before Halloween, Baby Yoda will be one of the most popular pumpkin carvings of 2020.
Photo: instagram.com/maniacpumpkins/
2/8
Coronavirus
While COVID-19 is completely serious, you can still carve it into a pumpkin to highlight just how strange 2020 is.
Photo: Suzy Mink
3/8
Dr. Fauci
If there's a mask-covered face of the pandemic, it's Dr. Fauci. The biggest advocate for science and the nemesis of Trump, Fauci is the perfect pumpkin candidate.
Photo: Suzy Mink
4/8
Masked Pumpkin
If you throw a mask over your jack-o-lantern, it literally doesn't matter what you carve as long as it's a face.
Photo: DeFodi Images (Getty Images)
5/8
Joe Exotic
When the pandemic began, just as we were stuck in quarantine, the world united in gawking wonder over the Tiger King docuseries on Netflix.
Photo: Reddit.com/ u/acheong
6/8
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is a man of many faces and they're all perfect for carving into a pumpkin.
Photo: Damon Dahlen, Huffington Post
7/8
White Claw
In the past year, White Claw and other hard seltzers have taken the world by storm. We don't see the appeal of carving it into a pumpkin, but somebody does.
Photo: instagram.com/annahlottathings/
8/8
Zoom
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, seemingly nobody ever heard of Zoom. Now, it's the most popular way to communicate with friends, family, and co-workers.
Photo: Alex Barnard
