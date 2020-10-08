Living / Life Hacks
Kellyanne Conway’s Mother of the Year Guide to Quarantining With Your Kids Who Want to Emancipate

by Mandatory Editors

Kellyanne Conway has a fascinating family. And by “fascinating,” we mean fucked-up. It’s hard not to rubberneck at the wreckage of her personal life. There’s Kellyanne herself, the scary and skeletal former senior counselor to President Trump who can spin the most vicious of lies with a sickly-sweet smile on her face. Then there’s her husband, George Conway, who founded The Lincoln Project, a conservative anti-Trump PAC. Finally, there are their four children, most notably Claudia Conway, their feisty and outspoken 15-year-old TikTok influencer. She went viral on Twitter in August when she announced she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

Both Kellyanne and George Conway quit their jobs in the wake of that announcement. (Intensive family therapy, anyone?) Just last week, Kellyanne announced she’s tested positive for coronavirus, meaning everyone in her clan is likely quarantining together. Yikes.

Who knows what happens next. All we’re sure of is that dinner conversation must be interesting in that household! In honor of this shitshow of a family, we’ve devised the Kellyanne Conway’s Mother of the Year Guide to Quarantining With Your Kids Who Want to Emancipate.

