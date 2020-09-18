Jennifer Aniston Walks in on Brad Pitt With His Pants Down in ‘Fast Times’ Table Read Narrated by Morgan Freeman, And Life Is Good Again

In a perfect world, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would still be married. But since they aren’t, the next best thing is seeing the ex-spouses flirt. Fans got an eyeful – and an earful – at a recent Morgan Freeman narrated table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High during which a bespectacled Aniston and a beach bum-ish Pitt had a sexy exchange. The scene in question involved Linda Barrett, who appears to Brad Hamilton in one of his dreams.

“Hi, Brad,” Aniston (as Linda) said. “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020

Fans went insane on the internet for the steamy moment – but it wasn’t the only one the exes shared. Before the table read even began, Aniston and Pitt greeted one another in a sweetly familiar fashion.

Julia Roberts, who also participated in the table read along with Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Ray Liotta, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, and Henry Golding, was just as giddy as the rest of us to see Pitt and Aniston sharing the screen.

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me,” one Twitter user said alongside a slew of photos of the exes supporting one another during their banner year.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020

Amen to that.

Aside from inspiring us to be better exes, the table read did good for others by raising $50K for Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE, which “saves lives and strengthens communities affected by or vulnerable to crises.”

And with that, this table read just might be the best thing that happened on Zoom in the hellscape otherwise known as 2020.

Cover Photo: Zoom

