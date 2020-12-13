Fun / Weird News

President Trump Walking Out on Medal Recipient Dan Gable During Ceremony Is Perfect Reenactment of His COVID Response (And Our Confused Lonely Facial Expression)

by Nick Perkins

We’re in the endgame now, everybody. You know that point you get to in your job where you’re just burnt out, tired and just really don’t give a shit anymore? You know you’re about to quit or get fired and it doesn’t even matter anymore because you just want to go home and eat your disgusting McDonald’s food in peace? We’re pretty sure Donald Trump is at that and, quite frankly, we don’t blame him.

The guy knows he lost the election. Even if he doesn’t admit it publicly (or even privately, like, say, to Melania whenever she actually allows him to speak to her), Trump knows he’s on his way out. So it’s no surprise that he continues to throw up his hands with an IDGAF attitude.

But, as president, there are still some things he should probably give an ‘F’ about. One of those things is the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony. Usually, Trump is a big fan of giving medals to people in front of television cameras. Usually because it’s a relatively simple thing to do and it doesn’t require any actual brain cells. But, at this latest one, Trump didn’t seem to be his usual boisterous, boastful, bloated self. The soon-to-be-former president (we can’t stop smiling at that) was relatively subdued when he presented the Medal of Freedom to amateur wrestler Dan Gable. After giving him the award, Trump just kind of Irish Goodbye’d himself out of the Oval Office, leaving Gable looking like the real-life equivalent of the shruggy guy emoji.

Again, we don’t blame the guy for just tapping out at this point. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if he started to just forego the suits he’s wearing and just shows up to press conferences and such in sweatpants. We just wish he wasn’t also so blasé about, ya know, the coronavirus and how many people it’s killing and/or displacing. Remember when he said that as soon as the election was over he’d make sure we got another stimulus package? Yeah, well, that was only if he won, we guess.

It’s all okay though. In just a little over a month, ding dong the witch will be dead and, hopefully, we can all go back to the simple, boring, black-and-white world that we trust Joe Biden to deliver us to.

