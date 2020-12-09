Jogger Wearing Sara Jessica Parker’s Perfume Attacked by Kangaroos

They say all press is good press…but if you’re a celebrity whose name is attached to a perfume brand, this probably isn’t the kind of press you want.

An Australian woman who was recently attacked by a kangaroo on her run suggested that Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and her perfume “Stash” are to blame. Tracy Noonan, who was wearing the perfume in question, was jogging in Melbourne when she felt “a massive thump in the middle of my back.” She fell to the ground, which is when she realized she was being attacked by a marsupial. She threw rocks at it and managed to get to a shelter. Then it was time for a 20-minute standoff and stare-down between her and the kangaroo. She compared the ordeal to a horror movie.

“The kangaroo was waiting for me,” Noonan told a radio program. “It just kept coming and coming. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this kangaroo is going to kill me.’ ”

If you’ve never seen a ‘roo in real life, you might think they’re the cute and cuddly versions cartoons promote. But in fact, kangaroos can clock in as tall as 5 to 7 feet with a weight between 100 to 150 pounds.

Park rangers deduced that it had to be Noonan’s scent that the ‘roo was attracted to. Why anyone would bother putting perfume on before sweat-inducing exercise is beyond us. We clearly aren’t the first to question Noonan’s motive on that one.

“Who wears perfume on a run? No one…but it was early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that was all I could find,” she told the radio program. “I was not trying to attract any kangaroos, I can assure you that.”

OK…perfume and deodorant are nowhere near the same category of personal hygiene products (one prevents odor; one is an odor) and again, we wonder why you need to smell like you aren’t sweating when you’re working out.

Perhaps the truth is that Noonan was trying to entice a hot-blooded animal while on her run…but a kangaroo wasn’t exactly what she had in mind.

Cover Photos: Jami Tarris and Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

