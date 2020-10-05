Jessica Simpson Stuns in Yoga Photo Following 100-Pound Weight Loss, Halfway to a ‘Newlyweds’ Reboot Already!

These days, hard-won weight loss isn’t enough of a reward in and of itself. In fact, it’s as if it didn’t even happen unless there’s an Instagram post to prove it. The latest celebrity to tout her reclaimed fit state is Jessica Simpson, the pop-singer-turned-reality-TV-star-turned-fashion-designer.

Dressed in a black peek-a-boo sports bra and purple leopard print yoga pants, Simpson recenly showed off her newly trim figure in a Warrior II yoga pose against a sunset background. She looked strong, slim, and stunning.

“Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset,” the 40-year-old captioned the image. Her svelte body is down around 100 pounds from where it was a year ago at 240 pounds when she was pregnant with her third child, Birdie Mae. How did she do it? A lot of sweat sessions with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, with whom she’s been working for over 12 years.

“She’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world,” Pasternak said of Simpson in the New York Post. “And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met.”

The pic – which is sexy enough to inspire even us to unroll a yoga mat – wasn’t just a humble brag, though. It was a subtle advertisement. The featured apparel – an Ariel Seamless Bra ($40) and Movement Capri in Black Painted Leopard ($55) – was from the Jessica Simpson Collection, which just launched a new active line.

Whatever you’re selling, Jessica, we’re totally buying it. You look beautiful – and like you could kick our butts.

