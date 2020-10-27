Shoppers Shocked to See Dominatrix Walking a Man Through a Grocery Store Like a Dog, Totally Forgot It’s Halloween Season

When you walk into a grocery store, you expect to see a few things. Maybe you’ll peep an unnaturally large mountain of paper towels, canned goods, or cereal right in the front of the store. This wouldn’t be strange at all. You also expect to see signs noting various sales and the directions to particular sections of the store. You assume you’ll see people pushing shopping carts and filling them up as they move around in the store. These are common sights in your neighborhood supermarket. What you don’t expect to see is a dominatrix leading a man around on a leash as he walks on all fours.

This is exactly what IAMSOUND record label co-owner Paul Tao spotted at Erewhon, a high-end grocery store located in LA. Obviously, his first thought was to take a photo and tweet it.

Spotted at Erewhon today. pic.twitter.com/krKoPrXVGX — Paul Tao (@paultao) October 18, 2020

While the whole thing seems pretty wild to us folks who aren’t interested in being treated like a dog by someone else, it was a typical afternoon for the dominatrix mistress named Lark. She simply wanted some juice. She was out on the town with her “sub” and some friends. They were shopping and taking videos. Just your average day, right?

She wanted some juice and, like a good “dom,” she couldn’t just leave her dog in the hot car. That wouldn’t be right at all. She tied up her dog and brought him into the store with her. The dog was a masked man on all fours, attached to a leash.

The best part? Even in the world of COVID, security let them through, they walked around the store shopping, and even checked out before the attention from onlookers became too much and they were asked to leave. Hopefully, they also grabbed some puppy chow before getting escorted out the door.

Photo: twitter.com/paultao

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.