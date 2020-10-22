RANKED! The Very Best Adam Sandler Comedy Movies (Including Netflix’s ‘Hubie Halloween’)

Now that Adam Sandler has a deal with Netflix, it seems like he releases a new comedy every season. The newest movie to hit the streaming service is the Halloween-centric comedy Hubie Halloween about an outcast in Salem, Massachusetts who’s called upon to save it from something sinister on Halloween night.

This new addition to the comedic actor’s list of films makes us think about all of the previous comedic gems he’s starred in. That’s why we decided to rank our top 10 favorites. Check them all out below.

Photo: Netflix

1/10 10. 'Anger Management' This is cringe humor at its best as Adam Sandler goes head to head with an overly aggressive, boundary-pushing anger management instructor played by an intense Jack Nicholson.

2/10 9. 'Hubie Halloween' While Sandler claims that since he didn’t win an Oscar for Uncut Gems he’s going to make the “worst movie ever,” it wasn’t this one. While silly, this Halloween movie is a hilarious romp featuring a bumbling self-proclaimed “Halloween ambassador” investigating a potential werewolf and an escaped psychopath.



3/10 8. 'Funny People' Obviously, while ranking Sandler comedies, we’re staying away from his serious roles. There’s one exception as Funny People, a movie about a comedian suffering from a terminal disease, is as funny as it is sad.

4/10 7. '50 First Dates' This movie, which takes place in a Hawaiian paradise, tells the story of Henry, a veterinarian who falls in love with Lucy. Simple, right? The twist is that Lucy has a traumatic brain injury and her short-term memory erases every day.



5/10 6. 'Big Daddy' Continuing the trend of Sandler playing a man-child, Big Daddy centers around a man in arrested development who suddenly realizes he has a kid. Hilarity and peeing in the side of buildings ensue.

6/10 5. 'The Water Boy' To enjoy this one, you have to get past the ridiculous character of Bobby Boucher. He’s sweet, kind, very dumb, and loves his momma. Also, he’s really good at ‘foosball’ and just might save a struggling college football program.



7/10 4. 'Mr. Deeds' You might not realize it, but this is a remake. Regardless, it’s the funny, heartfelt story of a man who gets millions of dollars from the death of a relative he never knew he had. John Turturro was so great as the Spanish butler Emilio Lopez that he should have won an Oscar.

8/10 3. 'The Wedding Singer' This nostalgic comedy takes place in the '80s and centers around a wedding singer who’s in love with a woman who’s going to marry a jerk. The premise seems bland, but the laughs are real.



9/10 2. 'Billy Madison' The world didn’t know much about the hijinks of Adam Sandler until this film was released. The story of a man-child who goes back to school to prove that he can run his father’s company is just as funny today as it was in 1995.

10/10 1. 'Happy Gilmore' The follow-up to Billy Madison is even better. A failed hockey player randomly joins the PGA tour and changes the whole snobby culture in the process. Also, he gets beat up by Bob Barker.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.