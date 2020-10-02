RANKED! The Cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ The Only Sitcom That Matters According to the Emmys

Photo: Pop TV

By now, you have no reason not to have binged the whole series of Schitt’s Creek. It’s available on Netflix. For those who haven’t yet enjoyed the hilarity that is Schitt’s Creek, it’s a sitcom about a super-rich family who lose everything. That is, except for a small town that was purchased as a “gag gift” years ago called Schitt’s Creek. With nowhere else to go, the family relocates to this small town and is greeted with a collection of characters that aren’t used to their over-the-top nature.

Recently, the show won Emmys for “Outstanding Comedy Series” and all four-comedy acting Emmys. If that isn’t enough to get you to finally watch this show, you’re pretty much hopeless. To nudge you in the right direction, we decided to rank the best characters on the show. Check them out below.

1/9 9. Ted Mullens Ted is the uncomfortably happy town veterinarian. He ends up dating Alexis throughout the show and loves a good animal-based pun.

2/9 8. Jocelyn Schitt Jocelyn is Roland’s wife. She enjoys bright clothing adorned with flowers, cats and other animals. She’s constantly belittled by Moira because of her quaint, small-town attitude towards life.



3/9 7. Twyla Sands Twyla owns the local diner. What she lacks in intelligence, she makes up for in her sweet nature. She spends much of the show listening to the problems the various Rose family members are dealing with.

4/9 6. Moira Rose Moira is a failed soap opera actress who loves her collections of wigs and has a tendency to scream at her family members in a really shrill, annoying way over the smallest matters.



5/9 5. Alexis Rose Alexis is a world traveler who appears to have had romantic relationships with dozens of well-known celebrities. She’s most known for her annoyance with her brother David and her complete lack of awareness of her sometimes rude actions.

6/9 4. Johnny Rose Johnny is the patriarch of the Rose family. He’s dapper, easily annoyed, and somehow the most likeable and grounded member of the family by far.



7/9 3. Stevie Budd Stevie is the manager of the hotel in Schitt’s Creek where the Rose family lives. She’s sarcastic and unfazed by the super rich, strange family.

8/9 2. Roland Schitt Roland is the mayor of Schitt’s Creek. He’s rude, lewd, and really wants to be best friends with Johnny, inviting him over for dinner countless times.



9/9 1. David Rose David is all about fashion and making the most out of the small town the family is stuck in. The ‘black sheep’ of the family is loud, brash, opinionated, but still shows a great deal of heart throughout the show.

