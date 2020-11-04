Culture / Entertainment

What Your Favorite ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Character Says About You (Especially If It’s Roland Schitt)

by Nick Perkins

Our favorite movie or television character choice can say a lot about us. Do we find ourselves rooting more for the hero or the villain? Who captures our hearts the most — the main character or the quirky sidekick? Do we relate more to the hero, the athlete, the virgin or the fool? When it comes to movies, television, even books, the reason we find enjoyment in them is because we see a part of ourselves in these characters we are studying. When they are thrust into a situation, we ask ourselves what we would do in that very same situation and we make our judgments accordingly. After two characters finally kiss for that very first time, we remember our own first kiss, and we’re that much more invested. Our favorite characters say a lot about us, especially when it comes to shows with such an eclectic cast of characters, like Schitt’s Creek.

Schitt’s Creek, for those uninitiated, tells the riches-to-rags story of the Rose family, who lose their fortune and are forced to move to a town that the family’s patriarch, Johnny Rose, bought for his son David as a joke. Well, the joke is on Johnny because now that town has become their saving grace. What could have been a one-note reverse Beverly Hillbillies very quickly became beloved by all those who watched it. The plot was simple but powerful and the characters made us fall in love with each and every one of them (except Roland Schitt…he’s still the worst). We have our favorite character and you have yours (actually let’s be honest — it’s David right? It’s always David). But, like any other television show, your favorite character reveals much about your personality. So let’s find out what your favorite Schitt’s Creek character says about you.

Cover Photo: PopTV

What the fuck: The David Rose Guide to Living in a World Where Everybody Is Gross and Awful

Avengers assemble: What Your Favorite MCU Character Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.