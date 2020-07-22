Fun / Weird News
Social Media Gone Bad: Firefighters Forced To Save TikTok Teen Stuck In A Baby Swing

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: TikTok

Andy Warhol once said “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Well, it appears that some people have taken this proclamation of 15 minutes of fame much farther than they should. In the contemporary world, everyone believes that not only will they be famous, but that they have an undeniable right to be famous. This has led to the rise of Instagram influencers, YouTube stars, and reality show celebrities. But, the long road of grabbing fame at all costs has finally reached its crescendo. Specifically, a teen TikTok user who got stuck in a baby swing and had to be rescued by the fire department.

It all happened in England when teenager Layani Maclean of Oxfordshire climbed into a baby swing at a local playground while filming an ill-conceived TikTok. The 14-year-old quickly realized her faux pas when she was unable to get out of the swing designed not for teens but for toddlers. She began to panic. That’s when her mother Charlie made the extremely embarrassing choice to call the fire department to free the tangled teen.

In the video, you can see the firefighters attempting to squeeze the girl out of the tiny swing by any means necessary. This included dousing the girl with dishwasher liquid.

Her mother can be heard in the video saying, “If you’re not very famous on Tik Tok, you will be.” And, her mother definitely isn’t wrong about that. But, we’re guessing this isn’t exactly how the teen wanted to get her 15 minutes of fame.

