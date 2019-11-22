Guess How Much Kanye West Overcharges For Sunday Brunch (Essentially Prison Food Served in a Church)

Move over, Joel Osteen. Kanye West is the newest televangelist to make money off of the blood of Christ. In addition to charging rock concert-like ticket fees for his appearance at Osteen’s Houston megachurch, West also recently made news for charging $55 per plate at a Sunday brunch. According to those who ate it, said plate consisted of lukewarm pancakes and floppy bacon. Now, anyone who has ever been to a church-sponsored Sunday brunch can tell you that’s pretty much the usual fare at those things. The only difference is, most churches don’t charge $55 for it.

But West, as a born-again Christian, isn’t going to let things such as morals, compassion, and empathy stand in his way of monopolizing Christianity and turning it into even more of a business than it already is. What was that part of the Bible where Jesus flipped over the table of the coin-counters? Forget the crusades; something tells us that the Lord of lords wouldn’t be psyched about his name being attached to such shitty brunch fare.

Cover Photo: Kimberly Kinchen (Facebook)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.