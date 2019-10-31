Culture / Music / Weird News
Kanye West Asked Contributors to Abstain From Premarital Sex During Making of ‘Jesus Is King’

by Nick Perkins

Kanye West‘s new album Jesus is King is finally out. With West recently converting to Christianity, the name of the album is no surprise. What did come as a surprise, but probably shouldn’t have, was the fact that West asked several of the artists with whom he collaborated to refrain from premarital sex during the making of the album. This was because West, a self-professed sex addict, wanted his team to “focus and fast” during the creation process and stated that “the family that prays together, stays together.” He also proclaimed himself to be “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.” We’re guessing he must have skipped the part of the Bible that says vanity is a sin. It’s like, a really bad one, too. One of the seven deadliest, and probably worse than having premarital sex.

