Summer 2019 In Memoriam: Ranking Our Favorite Moments (and Failures)

Breaking up is hard to do, but what can you say once summer packs her bags and leaves? Cry into your pillow for the next three seasons? OK, that’s not a bad idea. But we’d rather celebrate the good times we had by building a little altar to her, reminiscing over all the sweet memories we made together, then burning the whole goddamn thing down to the ground with a bottle of lighter fluid we bought from the Dollar Tree. Join us as we say goodbye to summer and never look back.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

1/15 15. 20 Hilarious Beach Fails That Will Make You Wet Your Pants Beach days were the best days, even if we were too drunk to swim. Photo: piskunov (Getty Images)

2/15 14. Playing Hooky: Enjoy Summer With These Irrefutable Excuses For Calling Out of Work Remember how great it was when everyone played hooky? Photo: Baona (Getty Images)

3/15 13. Lazy Summer: The Best Rivers to Float Down With Friends (And a Beer Cooler) Was it all just a wonderful dream? Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/15 12. Day Drinking: The Best Beer For Every Day of the Week (Starting Today) Drinking anytime, anyplace -- but not just any beer. Oh, summer day drinking, we'll never forget you. Photo: Alys Tomlinson (Getty Images)



5/15 11. Family Gets Ready For Summer Trip to Disneyland, Dad Packs Boxing Gloves The biggest thing to hit Disneyland this summer wasn't Star Wars Land, it was kicking ass and scarring children. Photo: aijohn784 (Getty Images)

6/15 10. The Mandatory 2019 Best Comic-Con Cosplay San Diego's Comic-Con was awesome as usual. Cosplay was off the charts this year. Photo: Kylie Hemmert

7/15 9. The John Wick Handbook to a Perfectly Normal Day Catching up with John Wick was a blast. Photo: Lionsgate

8/15 8. The Mandatory Guide to Every Movie Referenced in ‘Stranger Things’ By The Duffer Brothers Stranger Things 3 kept us busy in July. Man, that was a great Saturday. Photo: Getty Images (Chesnot/Contributor)



9/15 7. RANKED! The 10 Best Margot Robbie Movies Before ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Tarantino hit us with another classic, as Margot Robbie's star continues to rise. Photo: Sony Entertainment

10/15 6. Kim Kardashian West Body Makeup Comes With the Kanye West of Instruction Manuals Our skin is still recovering from Kardashian West's new business venture. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

11/15 5. 9 Lessons HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Taught Us About Gen Z Euphoria came along and taught us so many things about what it means to be Gen Z. Photo: HBO

12/15 4. Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (and Bacterial) But then people started pooping in pools and made us question everything we knew about life. Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)



13/15 3. Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life So we took several trips to Florida because...it's the weirdest place on earth. Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

14/15 2. Apple Falls Far From Tree With New Credit Card Launch Apple floundered a bunch and got us thinking how nice it was to unplug this summer. Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

15/15 1. RANKED! 8 Perfect National Parks for an End-of-Summer Road Trip And nothing wowed us more than our trip to the national parks. We can't wait to do it all over again next summer. With a newer, hotter summer. Photo: Marji Lang / Contributor (Getty Images)

The long Labor Day binge: A Mandatory Movie Marathon For People Who Plan To Go Absolutely Nowhere

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.