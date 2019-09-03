Living / Fun / Culture

Summer 2019 In Memoriam: Ranking Our Favorite Moments (and Failures)

by Ken Franklin

Breaking up is hard to do, but what can you say once summer packs her bags and leaves? Cry into your pillow for the next three seasons? OK, that’s not a bad idea. But we’d rather celebrate the good times we had by building a little altar to her, reminiscing over all the sweet memories we made together, then burning the whole goddamn thing down to the ground with a bottle of lighter fluid we bought from the Dollar Tree. Join us as we say goodbye to summer and never look back.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Nature’s high: 8 Drugs You Can Only Find In The Wild

The long Labor Day binge: A Mandatory Movie Marathon For People Who Plan To Go Absolutely Nowhere

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.