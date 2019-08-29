6 Essentials For the Perfect End-of-Summer Impromptu Date
Fall is coming, but don’t panic just yet. There’s still time to take that end-of-summer road trip, spend a day drinking beer while you float in an innertube in a lake, or have a memorable picnic with your lady. Before you pack a basket and venture out into nature for an al fresco meal, consult our helpful guide to determine the essential items you’ll need to really wow that special woman in your life.
Photo: Judith Haeusler (Getty Images)
RANKED! The Right Rye Whiskeys For Your Old Fashioned
1/6
The Basics
You don’t need to buy an old-timey picnic basket like the ones stolen by Yogi Bear. A simple cooler or cooler bag (don’t forget the ice) will suffice. But you definitely do need a comfortable blanket or a nice tablecloth if you don’t like awkwardly sitting on the ground while you eat. And flowers, for god's sake man, flowers (unless there'll be a shit ton of flowers there).
2/6
Location, Location, Location
Location of any date is key, more so than any of the items you could bring. If you plan your special day on a beach overlooking the ocean, it probably doesn’t even matter what you bring with you. But, if you sit her down in a grassy area in the middle of a mini-mall, you might have a problem.
3/6
The Tools You'll Need
Although nobody loves to clean up a mess, your lady will appreciate you taking the great lengths to haul a bag full of reusable items to and fro your date. There's nothing sexier than a man washing dirty dishes after a long day of being thoughtful.
4/6
Something to Sip On
Your date wouldn’t be complete without a nice bottle of wine, but let's face it: Women just want the White Claw heavy seltzer and for you to get our of their way. Don't be afraid to go all out on her for once. If she’s a drinker, get mama her favorites. We prefer Underwood Rosé or a sixer of Cigar City Jai Alai.
5/6
The Spread
If you forget to bring snacks, you've failed as a human. You don’t have to get super elaborate, but a little effort goes a long way. Make a cheeseboard at home with aged cheddar, blue cheese, goat cheese, crackers, spiced almonds, and salami (or whatever your lady likes). Nothing is better than some good cheese, great wine, and a view on a fleeting summer day.
6/6
The Main Course (And Dessert)
When it comes to treating a lady on a day out, a summer salad of spinach, pecans, apples, and goat cheese is fresh and delicious on a summer day. You can also go the sandwich route with a nice, hearty bread with hummus, cheddar cheese, turkey, and mixed greens. Just make sure you leave for dessert (wink, wink)...sex. We're referring to sex. Happy dating!
Drink at your own risk: RANKED! The Worst Beers Of All Time
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.